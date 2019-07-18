Take the pledge to vote

Madhya Pradesh Congress Wants Akash Vijayvargiya to Publicly Apologise to Official Whom He Assaulted

Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation on June 26 during an argument over demolition of a dilapidated building.

July 18, 2019
Madhya Pradesh Congress Wants Akash Vijayvargiya to Publicly Apologise to Official Whom He Assaulted
File photo of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.
Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday demanded that BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya publicly apologise to the civic official whom he assaulted with a cricket bat last month, and to the people of his constituency.

Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation on June 26 during an argument over demolition of a dilapidated building.

The incident, caught on camera, led to the arrest of the 34-year-old MLA, who represents the Indore-3 Assembly seat. He was released on bail after spending four days in jail.

"According to some media reports, Akash apologised in writing to his party for assaulting the civic official. His regret does not count at all given that the state BJP leadership is trying to cover up its MLA's misdeed since day one," state Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla said in a press statement.

"Akash should publicly apologise to the civic official whom he assaulted in full public view. Besides, he should also seek forgiveness from those who voted for him," he said. Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct had earned the ire of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a meeting of the BJP in New Delhi earlier this month, Modi gave a stern warning to party leaders, saying, arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated. According to sources, the PM said "whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be...such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and the action should be taken.

