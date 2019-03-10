English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Election Dates: State to Vote LS Polls from April 29 to May 19
The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(Picture for Representation)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday said the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will go for polls in four phases from April 29 to May 19 for constituencies.
While voters of six constituencies will exercise their franchise in the fourth phase on April 29, voters of seven constituencies will elect their MPs in the second phase on May 6.
Another eight seats will go to polls in phase five that will be held on May 12, while elections in phase seven will be held on May 19 in eight seats.
The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party had announced a pre-poll alliance for Madhya Pradesh. While Congress has won only two seats in the last general elections.
The BJP that lost in the assembly elections held in 2018, will contest alone in the upcoming general elections.
It is the key state as it sends 29 members of parliament to the Lok Sabha. Former chief minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan started his poll campaign to bring back BJP which ruled the state for 25 years. The party had won the majority of 27 seats in 2014.
