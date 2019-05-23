English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Elections Results 2019: Pragya Thakur Leading by More than 1 Lakh Votes, BJP Calls for Celebration at Party Office Shortly
Traditional voting patterns in Madhya Pradesh suggest that the state’s electoral preferences are generally diametrically opposite in rural and urban belts.
File photo of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur addressing party workers in Bhopal.
BJP's candidate from Bhopal, terror-accused Pragya Thakur has extended her lead to over 1 lakh votes. She is pitted against former chief minister and veteran politician of Congress Digvijaya Singh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all but two of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2014. However, it lost the state polls to the Congress last year, after having been in power for 15 years. For Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP's Pragya Thakur, Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, former CM Digivijaya Singh and other veteran politicians will face the people's mandate on Thursday.
Trends that have come in are hinting at an upset for the Congress party in Guna. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had won the seat in 2014, is currently trailing to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh. It needs to be considered that the people of Guna have traditionally supported the Scindia family.
Take a look at developing trends:
- Pragya Thakur's lead extends to over 50,000 votes.
- BJP's Pragya Thakur leading by almost 41,000 votes in Bhopal seat.
- Jyotiraditya Scindia trailing by almost 24,000 votes in Guna seat.
- According to early trends, Congress loses ground in Guna, BJP is currently trailing in Rewa.
- As counting begins in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Pragya Thakur is leading from the Bhopal seat. She is pitted against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who is trailing from the Parliamentary constituency.
- Early trends also suggest that Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from Guna that he won in 2014.
- Bhopal will be one of the most closely watched electoral battles on May 23, where the BJP has fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
The Bhopal seat has been a BJP stronghold since 1989. From 1989 to 1999, the seat was held by Sushil Chandra Verma, from 1999 to 2004 by Uma Bharti, from 2004 to 2014 by Kailash Joshi and then by Alok Sanjar. Thakur’s recent controversial remarks, referring to Mahatma’s Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as “true patriot” had given enough fodder to the Congress to attack the Modi government. While Thakur later apologised for her remarks, PM Modi said that he will never forgive Thakur for disrespecting Gandhi.
- Chhindwara has been a Kamal Nath bastion. Kamal Nath represented the seat nine times between 1980 and 2014. His wife Alka Nath won the seat in 1996 but later left it for Nath to contest. In a 1997 bypoll, BJP's Sunder Lal Patwa defeated Nath by over 37,000 votes. Nath's son Nakul Nath is in the fray this time from the constituency.
- In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Guna Lok Sabha constituency was won by Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defeated his closest competitor Jaibhansingh Pawaiya of the BJP by a margin of 1,20,792 votes. This time around, Scindia is once again seeking re-election from the constituency where he is facing challenge from BJP candidate K P Yadav. Guna has forever been a bastion of the Scindia family and its latest incumbent will be looking to continue the tradition by winning the seat
- The Damoh seat is currently held by BJP's Prahlad Patel who defeated Congress candidate Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh by receiving 56.30 per cent of the votes cast in the constituency. This time, the grand old party has fielded Pratap Singh Lodhi to take on Patel. The BJP has been winning the seat since 1989 whereas the Congress last won it in 1984.
- The BJP has been winning the Jabalpur seat since 1996. In 2014, party's Rakesh Singh won the seat for the third consecutive time with an impressive margin of over 2 lakh votes when he defeated Congress candidate Vivek Tankha. Both Singh and Tankha are again in the fray. The Congress last time won the seat in 1991. Baburao Paranjpe represented the seat four times in 1980, 1989, 1996 and 1998.
- Since 1996, Morena, the birthplace of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has constantly voted for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Anoop Mishra defeated Congress candidate Brindawan Singh Sikarwar. This time, the BJP has fielded Narendra Singh Tomar against Congress’s Ram Niwas Rawat. In 2009, Tomar and Rawat had fought for the seat with the former emerging victorious with more than one lakh votes.
- Ratlam was one of the eight constituencies which went to polls in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19. The seat is witnessing a one-on-one contest between Guman Singh Damor of BJP and Kantilal Bhuria of the Congress. In 2014, BJP’s Dileep Singh Bhuria had won the seat by a huge margin of over 1 lakh votes. He had defeated Kantilal Bhuria.
- The Khandwa Lok Sabha seat will witness a contest between Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan, who is the sitting BJP MP, and Congress's Arun Chandra Yadav. In 2014, Subhash Patel of BJP beat Ramesh Patel of INC by 2.57 lakh votes. In 2009, Arun Subhaschandra Yadav of INC beat Nandkumar Singh Chauhan of BJP by 49,000 votes.
- Traditional voting patterns in Madhya Pradesh suggest that the state’s electoral preferences are generally diametrically opposite in rural and urban belts. During state elections in December 2018, among urban seats, the BJP was ahead on 62%, or almost two thirds, and the Congress on just 33%, or one-third of the urban seats. Among the rural seats, the Congress was ahead on 52% and the BJP on 44% seats. Of the 37 seats in the State which have more than 50% urban voters, the BJP’s success rate was almost double that of the Congress till late on Wednesday night, as counting was still on. However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, rural MP had given even greater support to the BJP than urban MP.
- The state has 21% tribal population. Malwa-Nimar region, which has a number of tribals, went for polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections May 19. BJP had won all eight seats in the region in 2014. The constituencies include five seats reserved for candidates in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes categories — Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Dhar and Khargone — besides Indore, Khandwa and Mandsaur. In all, Madhya Pradesh, which constitutes 29 Lok Sabha seats, has 10 reserved seats. Congress, which recently defeated BJP in the state elections, won 35 seats from this region as against BJP’s 28. In the previous assembly polls, the BJP had won 56 out of this region’s 66 seats, indicating the extent of Congress’s gain.
