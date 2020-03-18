Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: SC to Hear BJP Plea on Trust Vote Shortly, Digvijaya Singh Detained in Bengaluru

Event Highlights
- Digvijaya Singh on Hunger Strike
- BJP Govt in K'taka Misusing Power: Shivakumar
- MLAs Under Pressure, Claims Digvijaya
- BJP Has Abducted Democracy: Digvijaya
- Digvijaya Singh Placed Under Preventive Arrest
- SC to Hear Floor Test Matter Today
- Police Stopping Us to Meet MLAs: Digvijaya
- Digvijaya Singh Sits on Dharna in Bengaluru
The BJP claims that after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 rebel MLAs, the government is in minority.
Digvijaya Singh Continues to be Under Preventive Arrest | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Kantilal Bhuria reached Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru city where Digvijaya Singh has been taken after being placed under preventive arrest for sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel where 22 rebel Congress MLAs are lodged in.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and #MadhyaPradesh Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma & Kantilal Bhuria at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru where Digvijaya Singh has been taken after being placed under preventive arrest. https://t.co/lEOSYbM6cO pic.twitter.com/ZYxJ5wULTd— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020
Digvijaya Singh on Hunger Strike | Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He says that he is on a hunger strike now. Singh, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, has been placed under preventive arrest for sitting on a dharna near Ramada hotel, allegedly after he wasn't allowed by police to meet rebel Congress MLAs lodged in the hotel.
BJP Govt in Karnataka Misusing Power: Shivakumar | "BJP government in state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He's not alone here. I'm here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar told ANI.
MLAs Under Pressure, Claims Digvijaya | "We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they are being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to five MLAs, they said they are captive, phones snatched away, there is police in front of every room. They are being followed 24/7," said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Digvijaya Singh: We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they're being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to 5 MLAs, they said they're captive, phones snatched away, there is Police in front of every room. They're being followed 24/7. https://t.co/G0QknzQ3Dp pic.twitter.com/enwv1qv6dK— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020
Digvijaya Singh Attacks BJP Over Ongoing Political Crisis | Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked BJP over ongoing political drama for a stable government in Madhya Pradesh. Singh was placed under under preventive arrest for sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, allegedly after he was not allowed by police to meet Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs lodged at the hotel in Bengaluru city.
BJP’s model of democracy:— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 18, 2020
MLAs can’t speak to CM
MLAs can’t speak to their family members
MLAs can’t speak to Speaker
MLAs can’t speak to party leaders.
MLAs will only speak under controlled circumstances & glare of goons posted by opposition.
This is being called democracy!
BJP Has Abducted Democracy: Digvijaya Singh | "I am in Bengaluru to meet our MLAs. I am not allowed to meet them by Karnataka Police. I am not armed. I am not a threat to them. I am here to meet them in full public view, not secretly. But BJP wants to keep them under lock and key. They have abducted democracy," senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted after being put under preventive arrest by police for sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel where Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs are lodged in.
I am in Bengaluru to meet our MLAs. I am not allowed to meet them by Karnataka Police. I am not armed. I am not a threat to them. I am here to meet them in full public view, not secretly.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 18, 2020
But BJP wants to keep them under lock and key. They have abducted democracy.
Digvijaya Singh Placed Under Preventive Arrest | Senior Congress leader has now been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, allegedly after he was not allowed by police to meet Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs lodged at the hotel.
#UPDATE Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has now been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, allegedly after he was not allowed by Police to visit it. 21 #MadhyaPradesh Congress MLAs are lodged at the hotel. https://t.co/Ab1TlZWbJY— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020
SC to Hear Floor Test Matter Today | The Supreme Court will today hear BJP's petition seeking a floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly. The hearing will begin at 10:30 am. The apex court yesterday did not hear the BJP's plea, filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others, claiming that the Kamal Nath government in the state has lost its majority. Later in the day, the Congress also approached the Supreme Court with a petition alleging that their 16 MLAs are held captive in Bengaluru and pleaded for their release.
Police Stopping Us to Meet Our MLAs: Digvijaya Singh | Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has shared some pictures and videos on Twitter from Bengaluru, claiming police is not allowing them to meet all Congress rebel MLAs lodged in Ramada hotel in the city since past few days. "I have reached Bengaluru's Ramada hotel. Police is stopping us," Digvijaya Singh tweeted on his Twitter handle.
Sharing all the pics & videos how police is not allowing us to meet our MLAs in Bengaluru Ramada pic.twitter.com/IOaOrdlZVk— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 18, 2020
Digvijaya Singh Received By DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru | Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh along with four MLAs arrived in Bengaluru, early morning today, where he was received by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs are currently lodged at Ramada hotel in the city. Digvijaya Singh has reached Bengaluru to protest against "BJP Operation Lotus". Scores of Congress workers have also joined the protest against the BJP.
Digvijaya Singh Sits on Dharna Near Bengaluru Hotel | Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on BJP's plea seeking urgent floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sits on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, where rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are lodged in. Digvijaya Singh has alleged that he was not allowed by police to visit the hotel.
Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru
As the political tug-of-war in Madhya Pradesh continued, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati wrote a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon, urging him to ensure the return of "missing" MLAs, whose resignations, he said, are under his consideration.
In the letter released to the media on Tuesday evening, Prajapati said doubts prevail whether these MLAs, who are currently in Bengaluru, resigned on their own volition.
Prajapati's missive is the latest edition in the "letter war" that is going on in the state between Tandon and Chief Minister Kamal Nath over the last few days.
The ruling Congress has claimed that some of its MLAs have been kept in "captivity" by the BJP in the Karnataka capital, a charge denied by the opposition party. In the wake of resignations, the BJP has asked the Nath government to seek a trust vote in the assembly.
In the letter, Prajapati stated, “I request you, being a working head and guardian of the state, to take solid steps in a bid to ensure the return of missing MLAs and to address the doubts of family members and acquaintances (of these MLAs).
Prajapati said no family member was present when the resignations of these MLAs were submitted to him.
"But, these legislators posted several videos on social media. This has raised doubts if these resignation letters were written under pressure.
"If these resignations were submitted voluntarily, why no family member was present during the submission," he asked.
Prajapati said he received the resignation letters of 16 Congress legislators by "other people" (other than their relatives or family members).
Prajapati said he had directed these MLAs to meet him in person, but they did not do so. They were also absent from the assembly whose budget session commenced on March 16.
After former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, 22 MLAs of the ruling party, also submitted their resignations, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of a collapse.
Of these, the speaker has accepted the resignations of six MLAs.
These 22 rebel Congress MLAs on Tuesday morning held a press conference in Bengaluru claiming they had voluntarily submitted their resignation letters.
The Speaker’s letter came after the governor directed Nath two times since Saturday last to face trust vote in the house.
However, the chief minister, after meeting Tandon on Monday night, claimed his government enjoys majority and ruled out holding a floor test in the assembly.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will A Rise In Temperature Prevent Any Further Spread Of Coronavirus?
- Self-Isolation Is Very Different When You Are Kareena Kapoor Khan; Here's the Proof
- Dutch are Queuing up to Buy Weed as Netherlands Faces Coronavirus Lockdown
- Anand Mahindra Just Threw a Hilarious Caption Contest and Twitterati Hit a 'Home Run'
- Flipkart Insists Big Shopping Days Sale is Not Opportunism in Times of The Coronavirus