Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: In Late-night Meet With Governor, Kamal Nath Says Ready to Prove Majority; Speaker Keeps Up Suspense

Coming out of the Raj Bhavan at around 12.20am, Nath told reporters that the governor had called him for a discussion.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Minister PC Sharma said that the rebel MLAs who are in Bengaluru are being hypnotized and are not allowed to come to Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized & terrorized and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed. (15.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/Yos8OT3sRl — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Mar 16, 2020 7:45 am (IST) 'Raising of Hands' Method To be Used During Trust Vote| Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon has written to CM Kamal Nath stating that for voting during the trust vote in the Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method. Madhya Pradesh Governor has written to CM stating that for voting during trust vote in the Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method. The letter also states that BJP has mentioned in a letter to the Guv that electronic voting system is not available in the Assembly — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Mar 16, 2020 7:41 am (IST) MP Budget Session Scheduled | The budget session of the state assembly is scheduled to begin from Monday. The governor has directed the floor test in the wake of resignation of 22 MLAs of the Congress on March 10.

Mar 16, 2020 7:31 am (IST) Suspense Over MP Floor Test Continues | While the suspense over floor test in Madhya Pradesh continues, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "the Governor told me that the proceedings of the state assembly should be carried out smoothly. So I told him that I will talk to the speaker in this regard on Monday morning," When asked if the floor test will be conducted on Monday as directed by the governor, the chief minister said the speaker will take a decision on this.

Mar 16, 2020 7:27 am (IST) Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs, who were staying at ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Gurugram, Haryana reached Bhopal on Sunday night. While commenting about the ongoing situtation in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Sahasrabuddhe said the chief minister should learn from the BJP which asked its leaders to step down when it failed to garner majority support in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

File photos of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.



"The governor told me that the proceedings of the state assembly should be carried out smoothly. So I told him that I will talk to the speaker in this regard on Monday morning," he said.



Asked if the floor test will be conducted on Monday as directed by the governor, the chief minister said the speaker will take a decision on this.



Nath said he has already communicated to the governor in writing that his government is ready for the floor test but the MLAs held "captive" should be released first.



After 22 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Tandon had on Saturday directed Nath to seek a trust vote just after his (governor's) address on the first day of the Budget session beginning Monday.



In his order, the Governor said: "The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's session will commence at 16 March, 2020, at 11 am, and after my address to the assembly, the first work to be conducted will be voting on trust vote.”



He added that the floor test will have to be completed on March 16 and the exercise cannot be "deferred, delayed or suspended".



The Congress alleges that these 22 MLAs who submitted their resignations are being held "captive" by the BJP.



In a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, Nath urged him to ensure the "release" of 22 Congress legislators he alleged were being held "captive" in Bengaluru.



“Please use your power as Union home minister so that 22 Congress MLAs held captive can safely reach Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Assembly session beginning from March 16 without any allurement and fear," the four-page letter, shared by the Congress with the media, said.



Nath assured Shah in the letter that his Congress government in the state will provide excellent security to these 22 MLAs, if they are "released", referring to the demand of CRPF cover for the legislators.



The CM added that on March 3, BSP MLA Rambai and his family members were freed from the "captivity" of BJP leaders in Gurugram (Haryana). Later, three Congress MLAs and an Independent were taken to Bengaluru by BJP MLA Arvind Singh Bhadoriya as was evident from the list of passengers of the charter plane, he alleged.



On March 9, 19 MLAs were taken to Bengaluru by BJP leaders by three charter planes, Nath claimed. Their "personal communication facilities" (mobile phones) were taken away and they were held captive and the Karnataka BJP is bearing the expenses of their stay in Bengaluru, he alleged.



"This is an unprecedented situation" because on the one hand the BJP is holding them captive and on the other hand it is demanding a floor test, Nath said, adding that a trust vote has no meaning in this situation.



“I am concerned about the safety of these MLAs and in my opinion, floor test in assembly is meaningless as 22 MLAs are being held captive,” Nath wrote.



Twenty-two Madhya Pradesh MLAs, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the Congress to join the BJP, have resigned, reducing the Kamal Nath-led government to minority in the Assembly.



Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs.