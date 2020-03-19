Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: Weeks Gold Mine for Horse Trading, Says SC as Speakers Seeks Time to Decide on Resignations

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP stalwart, who is popularly known as "Mamaji" in the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says, "Truth and justice will win. Are they trying to horse trade? They know that they are losing. They are delaying the inevitable. we have full faith in the Supreme Court."
Event Highlights
The suggestion was made after the Speaker said that two weeks would be a reasonable time for him to decide on the resignations, and alleged that BJP was looking to short-circuit the process by seeking a floor test immediately.
Live Updates from the Supreme Court Hearing on the Madhya Pradesh Floor Test:
Justice Chandrachud: The constitutional principle that emerges is there is no restraint on the no trust vote because an issue of resignation or disqualification is pending before the Speaker. Therefore, we will have to flip around and see whether the Governor acted beyond the powers vested with him. Another question is if the Speaker doesn't accept the advise of the Governor, what should the Governor do. One option is that the Governor give his report to the Centre.
Live Updates from the Supreme Court Hearing on the Madhya Pradesh Floor Test:
Justice Chandrachud: Karnataka order said the court won't interfere with the powers of the Speaker to decide within a particular time limit. But significantly, in this case, the trust vote was to take place a day later. And the court didn't defer the trust vote on the ground of pendency of petitions before the Speaker.
Singhvi: But the trust vote did not take place the next day.
Justice Chandrachud: It isn't relevant what actually happened the next day. The fact that there is a pendency before the Speaker can't scuttle the ho
Live Updates from the Supreme Court Hearing on the Madhya Pradesh Floor Test:
Justice Chandrachud: You got 22 resignations. The resignation of six was in the same batch, what was the inquiry made by the Speaker? What was the date of the resignation and when did u actually pass an order?
Singhvi: You are not letting that process to complete. Where in a running session, lordships have never directed a so called floor test. Not in a single case.
Live Updates from the Supreme Court Hearing on the Madhya Pradesh Floor Test:
Live Updates from the Supreme Court Hearing on the Madhya Pradesh Floor Test:
Justice Hemant Gupta: If you say an MLA must be in his constituency, then Digvijaya Singh isn't also doing that thing. He should also be in his constituency.
Justice Chandrachud: We are giving you a clear way of allying your apprehension. We will give an independent observer.
Live Updates from the Supreme Court Hearing on the Madhya Pradesh Floor Test:
Chandrachud asks Singhvi: What if we say the Speaker meet them through video conferencing. Will you then decide?
Singhvi: No.. We can't do like this.
Chandrachud: You can't say I will buck my duty to decide and will also put the blame.
We can create conditions to ensure exercise of their volition is truly voluntary.
We can appoint an observer to Bengaluru or some other place. They can connect with you on the video conferencing and you can then decide.
Hearing in SC Begins | Hearing on Madhya Pradesh floor test begins at the Supreme Court. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, arguing for Speaker Prajapati, begins his argument saying, "By simply chanting the mantra of floor test you want to short circuit the process. The whole game is found second way around tenth schedule."
Meanwhile, in other news from Madhya Pradesh, the Kamal Nath government has declared the coronavirus as a notified infectious disease. The health department issued a notification declaring coronavirus as a "notified infectious disease" in the entire state, said a Public Relations Department officer.
Yesterday, the BJP complained to the Election Commission against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, accusing him of trying to influence the outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls due to be held on March 26. The BJP wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is trying to contact the 16 rebel Congress MLAs holed up in a Bengaluru resort for the last 10 days.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kamal Nath said, "Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh and other Congress ministers tried to meet the Congress MLAs who have been held hostage by the BJP in Bengaluru. The police stopped them, misbehaved with them and detained them, which was completely dictatorial and Hitler like."
Kamal Nath Accused BJP of Behaving Like Hitler | Beyond the court, the Madhya Pradesh political crisis saw high-voltage war of words between the Congress and the BJP yesterday as Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the saffron party of playing 'dirty 'politics and suppressing the democratic values and rights much like Hitler. Nath was reacting after senior Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh were detained in Bengaluru when they tried to meet the 16 rebel Congress MLAs.
RECAP of Congress, BJP Scuffle in Bhopal | The pushing and shoving between the two sides ensued yesterday when Congress supporters were on way to gherao the state BJP office in Arera Colony opposite Habibganj railway station in Bhopal to protest against the BJP's alleged move to hold captive rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh in a Bengaluru resort.
Police had put up barricades to hold back Congress protesters but they broke through and began marching towards the BJP office while holding banners and party flags. The marchers came face to face with BJP supporters on the way, leading to an ugly situation.
BJP MLAs Play Cricket at Resort | Yesterday, amid the crisis over the 16-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other party leaders spent time playing cricket. Chouhan along with Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V.D. Sharma and other party MLAs played cricket at the Grace resort in Sehore. Chouhan and Sharma batted and bowled in the resort to spend the time. The BJP has demanded a floor test for the Congress government in the state following the resignation by 22 rebel MLAs.
SC to Continue Hearing on MP Floor Test Today | After refusing access to Digvijaya to meet the rebel Congress leaders yesterday, T=the Supreme Court will today continue hearing the petition of the BJP seeking an immediate trust vote against the Kamal Nath government which has plunged into a crisis after the exit of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 other MLAs.
RECAP of Supreme Court Proceedings on Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis | The Supreme Court yesterday refused to accept the proposal for producing 16 rebel MLAs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress in judges' chamber, and observed that they may or may not go to the Assembly but they cannot be held captive, and also refused to send the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court to meet them.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the BJP, contended before the apex court that it could ask the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court to meet the MLAs under the direction of the court. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the rebel MLAs, said MLAs are willing to appear before the Supreme Court.
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, turning down the offer to meet the MLAs, saying: "We see the reason why you are saying that, but it would not be appropriate."
The apex court also refused to allocate any judicial officer to meet the MLAs.
HC Rejected Digvijaya's Plea to Meet Rebels Yesterday | The 73-year-old Congress veteran and a two-time Chief Minister (1993-2003), Digvijaya Singh had petitioned the Karnataka High Court for a direction to the state police to facilitate his meeting with the rebels, as a sitting candidate in the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections and seek their votes for re-election. However, Justice R. Devadas rejected Singh's interim prayer as the Supreme Court was seized of the matter and the rebels wrote to the state police chief that they were not interested in meeting him.
Digvijaya Defers Fast | In a daylong high drama and bravado, senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former Chief Minister of the state, Digvijaya Singh, didn't go on fast as the Karnataka High Court, yesterday declined to permit him to meet the 22 Congress rebel legislators, staying at a resort, in Bengaluru. "Singh has retired for rest at a hotel along with some party leaders, Ministers and legislators who flew with him from Bhopal earlier in the day to meet the rebels. He also deferred hunger strike plan," a party source said.
Habibganj area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bhupendra Singh said, "We have registered an FIR against Rahul Rathore among eight unidentified persons and 50 unidentified persons on the complaint of BJP district president Vikas Virani." He said the accused were charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Efforts were on to apprehend them, the police officer said.
Cops Book 58 Congress Workers for 'Rioting' | Bhopal police yesterday filed an FIR against 58 people for allegedly engaging in rioting and criminal intimidation during a protest staged by the Congress outside the Madhya Pradesh BJP office in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh after their senior leader Digvijaya Singh was barred from meeting his party's rebel MLAs in Bengaluru. The BJP claimed protesters hurled stones at its office and attacked its members with lathis, a charge refuted by the ruling Congress.
File photos of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
The SC is hearing the petition of the BJP seeking an immediate trust vote against the Kamal Nath government which has plunged into a crisis after the exit of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 other MLAs.
On Wednesday, acknowledging that the fate of the MP government is now in the hands of the 16 rebel MLAs, the Supreme Court said it will not come in the way of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to decide on the floor test but asked how to ensure a free exercise of choice by the dissidents.
The 16 rebels, who the Congress alleged are being held captive by the BJP in Bengaluru, also offered to present themselves in the judges' chamber but the court rejected the proposal.
A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said the proposal would not be appropriate and also refused to send its Registrar General to meet them.
The court also said it wanted to allay apprehensions that the 16 rebels are being held captive,
As the nearly day-long hearing witnessed forceful arguments by top advocates representing various sides, the court asked the Speaker when a decision will be taken on the resignations of the 16 rebels.
Observing that the rebel MLAs may or may not go to the Assembly but cannot be held captive, the court said it was not going to come in the way of the legislature to decide as to who enjoys the trust but has to ensure there is a free exercise of choice which they can make.
After the arguments, the hearing of cross petitions filed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Congress was adjourned for today at 10.30am.
The opposition BJP is demanded an immediate floor test to test the majority of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.
The Congress said the floor test should be deferred till by-polls for the vacant seats arising out of the resignations are concluded, saying "heavens are not going to fall" if its government is allowed to remain in office till then.
The rebels for their part claimed they went to Bengaluru and were putting up in a resort voluntarily.
Releasing video messages, the rebels said they didn't want to meet senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, who rushed to Bengaluru to woo them back.
High drama unfolded in the morning near the resort where Digvijay Singh staged a protest accusing the police of not allowing him to meet the legislators.
Singh, who was briefly detained, accused the BJP of holding the MLAs captive and said he would go on a "hunger strike".
During the hearing, the court said, "It is their (rebels) choice whether they want to enter, comply with whips etc. But certainly, when allegation is that they are being held in captivity, we have to see they are at free will. These 16 either proceed to the floor or don't but surely they can't be held captive and how do we ensure this."
"As a constitutional court, we have to discharge our duties," said the bench, adding, as of now it knows that the 16 rebel MLAs tilt the balance one way or the other.
The court then asked lawyers to assist it on the modalities for ensuring free access for the rebels to the Assembly and free exercise of choice.
When the counsel for Chouhan and the rebel MLAs asserted they are in Bengaluru at their own free will, the bench said, "We are not saying they are held captive. Our concern is to allay the apprehension."
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Chouhan while another senior advocate Maninder Singh represented the rebels.
At the fag-end of the hearing, the bench put a poser to the Speaker as to whether he will decide on the resignations of MLAs if they appear before him and said, "A latest judgment asks the Speaker to decide quickly. Tell us when will you decide?"
To this, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, said: "I don't want the Speaker's discretion to be curtailed. I can inform about it on Thursday morning."
But Maninder Singh intervened to say, "We do not want to appear before the Speaker. It is a question of our safety."
A total of 22 Congress MLAs including six ministers had resigned last week putting the government on the brink of collapse.
After the Speaker accepted the resignation of the six ministers on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators.
The BJP has 107 seats in the House, which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112.
The strength of the ruling party and the majority mark will further come down if the resignations of the Congress rebels are accepted.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Has Made a Coronavirus Information Hub For You; Stay Away From Fake Treatments
- Salman Khan Turns to Sketching Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shares Video
- Vikas Gupta Takes a Dig At Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill Can't Help But Laugh
- Madhuri Dixit Shares Most Adorable Selfie With Husband and Son As Family Self-Quarantines
- How Kerala Police Helped Recover a French Tourist’s Lost Wallet and Earned Shashi Tharoor’s Praise