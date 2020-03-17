Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: SC to Hear BJP's Petition for Trust Vote Tomorrow

SC to Hear BJP's Plea Seeking Urgent Floor Test Tomorrow | The Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing of petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other BJP MLAs to hold immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh State Assembly, for tomorrow. The BJP had moved to the apex court yesterday seeking an urgent floor test to prove majority in order to form a stable government in the state.
Event Highlights
- SC Adjourns Hearing for Tomorrow
- Will Discuss About Joining BJP Later
- Jyotiraditya Scindia is Our Leader: Rebel MLA
- Kamal Nath Never Heard Us: Rebel MLA
- MP Congress Rebel MLAs Addressing Media
- All Eyes on SC Today
- SC to Hear BJP PLea Seeking Urgent Floor Test
- No Floor Test in MP Assembly Today: Source
Citing coronavirus concerns, the Assembly Speaker adjourned the session despite the directions of Governor Lalji Tandon.
Will Discuss About Joining BJP After Returning to MP: Scindia's Loyalist | "We will discuss about joining BJP only when we return to Madhya Pradesh. We have told court too that when resignations of six people got accepted then why not of all 16 rebel MLAs," said Tulsi Silawat, a rebel Congress MLA while addressing a presser in a Bengaluru resort.
MP Govt Was Formed With Leadership of Kamal Nath, Scindia: Rebel Congress MLA | The Madhya Pradesh government was formed with the leadership of both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. When Kamal Nath was told that people are going to streets, he said 'let them get down to streets..' All who have come here have come willingly," said rebel Congress MLA Tulsi Silawat.
We Need Protection from Centre: Congress Rebel MLA | "After becoming minister, we haven't been able to work in peace. We are not safe. If Jyotiraditya Scindia can be targeted then we can also be targeted. we need protection from Centre. The MLAs who are in Jaipur, they too are unhappy," said Congress rebel MLA Gopal Singh Rajput while addressing a presser at a Bengaluru resort.
Jyotiraditya Scindia is Our Leader, Will Always Stay With Him: Rebel Congress MLA | "Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I'll always stay with him even if I had to jump in a well," said rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.
Rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi, in Bengaluru: Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I'll always stay with him even if I had to jump in a well https://t.co/U6Pe7GjhVM pic.twitter.com/ggjtCOFcA8— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020
Trust Vote Would Be 'Undemocratic' as Congress MLAs Were Held Captive by BJP: Kamal Nath | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had wrote a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon, saying a trust vote would be “undemocratic” as Congress MLAs were held captive by the BJP. The chief minister had also said that it did not lie within the domain of the Governor to interfere with the functions of the Speaker.
CM Has Not Run Away, House Adjourned for 10 Days Due to COVID-19: Salman Khurshid | "Chief Minister Kamal Nath has the right to address concerns. The Chief Minister has not fled. Madhya Pradesh Assembly has adjourned for only 10 days due to coronavirus. Lets see what the Supreme Court has to say about this matter today," said senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.
MP Assembly Adjourned on Frivolous Reason Like Coronavirus | "I don't know why the Speaker is not adhering to the Governor? The Governor’s job is to ensure that the sanctity of the Constitution is maintained. This is nothing but an attempt to cling on to power. They have adjourned the assembly on a frivolous reason like coronavirus," said senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.
SC to Hear BJP PLea Seeking Floor Test Today | The Supreme Court will today hear a BJP plea seeking urgent floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 yesterday amid the demand by BJP MLAs to hold a floor test as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon. Soon after the assembly was adjourned, nine BJP MLAs along with Shivraj Singh Chouhan had moved to the Supreme Court and sought for a floor test in the state within 48 hours. Taking a cognisance into the matter, the apex court had stated that they will hear the matter today.
No Floor Test in MP Assembly Today: Source | No floor test will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh assembly today as no arrangement has been made so far in the assembly for it, a state government source tells CNN-News. Governor Lalji Tandon last week had directed Chief Minister Nath to seek a floor test, four days after the Congress-led government was pushed to the brink following the resignation of 22 rebel MLAs, who are believed to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has now joined BJP.
Image for Representation.
Confident of majority, Nath told reporters that if the BJP suspected the government to be in minority, it should bring in no-confidence motion.
“I met the Governor. We discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in Assembly today. I said we're ready for things within the Constitution, but we can't go outside its purview,” he said.
“If someone says, that we (Congress) don't have the numbers, they can bring no-confidence motion. Why should I give floor test? What problem do the 16 MLAs have?” Nath added.
Earlier, the Goevrnor had warned the CM that if the state government "fails to prove majority in the floor test on March 17, it would be deemed that your government is not in majority.”
The tussle for power in the central state also moved to the Supreme Court with a miffed senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking its intervention.
Chouhan, a former chief minister, sought a court direction to the state government to face a floor test, shortly after Speaker NP Prajapati announced the adjournment of the budget session which commenced on Monday.
The apex court agreed to hear Chouhan's plea on Tuesday in a throwback to its intervention during political crisis in states including in Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last couple of years when it favoured floor tests without any delay.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Insists Big Shopping Days Sale is Not Opportunism in Times of The Coronavirus
- Italians Forced to Quarantine at Home Due to Coronavirus are Downloading Fortnite to Play
- Apple Makes it Clear That No Coronavirus Themed Entertainment Apps or Games Are Allowed
- Amazon Echo Flex Review: The Focus May be Limited But Utility is Its Charm
- WFH After Coronavirus Lockdown? Here's How You Can Turn Your Home into Office Space