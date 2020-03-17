Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: SC to Hear BJP's Petition for Trust Vote Tomorrow

Image for Representation.



Confident of majority, Nath told reporters that if the BJP suspected the government to be in minority, it should bring in no-confidence motion.



“I met the Governor. We discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in Assembly today. I said we're ready for things within the Constitution, but we can't go outside its purview,” he said.



“If someone says, that we (Congress) don't have the numbers, they can bring no-confidence motion. Why should I give floor test? What problem do the 16 MLAs have?” Nath added.



Earlier, the Goevrnor had warned the CM that if the state government "fails to prove majority in the floor test on March 17, it would be deemed that your government is not in majority.”



The tussle for power in the central state also moved to the Supreme Court with a miffed senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking its intervention.



Chouhan, a former chief minister, sought a court direction to the state government to face a floor test, shortly after Speaker NP Prajapati announced the adjournment of the budget session which commenced on Monday.



The apex court agreed to hear Chouhan's plea on Tuesday in a throwback to its intervention during political crisis in states including in Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last couple of years when it favoured floor tests without any delay.

