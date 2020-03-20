Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: Rumours of Kamal Nath's Resignation Ahead of PC; Congress Accuses BJP of 'Elephant Trading'

The Assembly Secretariat has called the session at 2 pm today on the direction of the Supreme Court. The agenda was released by the Secretariat late last night. However, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called a press conference before the session. Amid the recent political developments, the Chief Minister's press conference is considered important because he may make a big announcement.
"The session of the MP Assembly that has been deferred shall be reconvened on March 20. A single agenda for the Assembly -- to hold floor test on March 20. Citing by show of hands," read a part of the order passed by the apex court.
Elephant-trading, Not Horse, Says MP Congress | Madhya Pradesh Congress leader PC Sharma calls the rebellion of MLAs "elephant trading". Sharma says, "This was not horse trading. This was elephant trading. The BJP is ready to destroy democracy to stay in power. The Supreme Court has given us less than 24hours for floor test but we will prove our majority."
Yesterday, speaking to CNN-News18, Kamal Nath regurgitated that "this has happened because of the action we took against the mafia that was being supported by BJP". "How is this an internal problem for the Congress? If these MLAs are not being held captive...if they are free, then why can't they come to MP? They are being threatened, that is why they are in a resort," Nath said.
Yesterday, Kamal Nath claimed in an interview that the MLAs "called me to say that they have been forced to record those videos...that is why I'm confident about my numbers." Referring to the 16 Congress MLAs who have tendered resignations to the state assembly speaker as "my MLAs", Nath said no sitting Congress MLA had yet joined the BJP. "These are my MLAs until proven otherwise...If these MLAs were loyal to Scindia, then they would have joined BJP as soon as Scindia joined BJP," he argued.
Kamal Nath to Meet Congress MLAs at 11am | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is set to meet Congress MLAs at the CM house at 11am todau. The Congress stalwart yesterday claimed that he is in touch with his legislators holed up in a resort in Bengaluru for the last 10 days, will finally be put to test in the state assembly that will witness a floor test today.
Digvijaya's Letter to Congress Rebels Declined | Meanwhile, the Congress party suffered another setback last night after Madhya Pradesh senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's letter to his party rebels was declined by Karnataka Director-General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood. The rebel MLAs are staying at a resort in the Bengaluru's northern suburbs. "Singh requested Sood to deliver his letter to 18 rebels through his staff as he was not allowed to meet them by the police deployed at the resort and the latter also did not want to meet him," the party's official Prakash Rathod said.
A Look at Strength of Madhya Pradesh House | In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the actual strength of the house at present is 228 as two seats are lying vacant. With the resignation of 16 more MLAs, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108. Earlier, six ministers had resigned which brought down the ruling party's strength from 114 to 108. On the other hand, the BJP has 107 members in the House.
However, the BJP had paraded 106 legislators before the governor on Monday as one of its MLAs, Narayan Tripathi, was absent and seen with the Congress legislators after the assembly proceedings. The BSP has two members in the House while the SP has one besides four independents. All these MLAs -- BSP, SP and independents -- had extended their support to the Congress during the formation of the government in 2018. In the renewed situation, the majority mark is 104.
BJP Issues Whip | The opposition BJP also issued a whip, with the party's chief whip Narottam Mishra asking MLAs to vote against the 15-month-old Nath government during the trust vote. Former MP chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had moved the Supreme Court along with nine other BJP MLAs against the Speaker's decision to adjourn the House, said truth has prevailed and Nath's government was on its way out.
Kamal Nath Govt to Seek Legal Advice | Hours later, Nath yesterday said his government will seek legal advice and study every aspect of the judgment. While the BJP publicly hailed the ruling, Nath in a tweet said, "We will study every aspect of the Supreme Court order, discuss it with our legal experts and take a decision on the basis of their advice." The MP Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has issued a whip, asking all its MLAs to remain present in the Assembly on Friday and vote in favour of the government during the floor test. The three-line whip was issued by Congress's chief whip and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh.
Show of Hands to Decide MP Govt Fate | Through a show of hands, the legislators of Madhya Pradesh Assembly will decide the fate of the Kamal Nath government by 5pm on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled yesterday. The proceedings of the floor-test will be videographed and telecast live. The Supreme Court, in a two-judge bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, asked the MP Assembly to reconvene for the trust vote after it was adjourned by Speaker NP Prajapati on March 16 citing the coronavirus outbreak. The court said if the rebel MLAs want to come to the state Assembly, the Director Generals of Police of both Karnataka and MP should provide them security.
Speaker Accepts Resignation of 22 Rebel MLAs | After Supreme Court yesterday ordered a floor-test today, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia late last night. The development comes hours after the Supreme Court directed to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 pm today. "I have accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs who have filed petition in the Supreme Court. Based on what they have stated there, I am accepting resignation of these 16 MLAs also," Prajapati told reporters. The Speaker had earlier accepted the resignations of six ministers who had resigned from their membership.
