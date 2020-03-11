 Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Be Named BJP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate - News18
Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Be Named BJP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate

News18.com | March 11, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: A day after announcing his resignation from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in the presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda. According to sources, the BJP is likely to name him as one of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and is also confident of forming the government in the state with his help as 22 MLAs including Scindia's supporters have resigned from the state assembly reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority.

Amid the political crisis, a plane carrying 95 MLAs left for Jaipur after the ruling party decided to shift its legislators in a bid to keep its flock together. Those on board the special aircraft which took off from the Bhopal airport include 92 Congress MLAs and three independent legislators.
Mar 11, 2020 5:35 pm (IST)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Harsh Chauhan and Jyotiradtiya Scindia on being nominated for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in a tweet, which was later deleted.

Mar 11, 2020 5:19 pm (IST)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi calls for a meeting at 6 pm to discuss Rajya Sabha candidates and the current political situation.

Mar 11, 2020 3:22 pm (IST)

Vasundhara Raje Welcomes Nephew Scindia in BJP ​| "If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the nation first. I admire your strength of character and courage. It’s good to be on the same team," tweeted former CM Vasundhara Raje. 

Mar 11, 2020 3:09 pm (IST)

Scindia Accuses Congress of Rampant Corruption, Says Party is Not Same Anymore | "I have worked for my state and my nation through Congress but the party is not same anymore.There is widespread corruption, sand mafias, unemployed youth and farmer distress," said Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

Mar 11, 2020 3:04 pm (IST)

Scindia Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah During Induction| "I thank JP Nadda, PM Modi and Amit Shah as they have brought me into their family and have given me a position, " said former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

Mar 11, 2020 2:59 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs Reach Jaipur | As many as 95 Congress MLAs have reached Jaipur, Rajasthan to avoid further 'poaching'. The MLAs were welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 

Mar 11, 2020 2:55 pm (IST)

Scindia Shares Stage With Senior BJP leaders | During induction, Scindia shared the stage with BJP President JP Nadda at the party headquarters in ITO. 

Mar 11, 2020 2:51 pm (IST)

Scindia Joins BJP in Presence of Party President JP Nadda | Putting an end to speculation, former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today. Scindia's resignation jolted Congress, pushing the party on the brink of collapse in Madhya Pradesh.

Mar 11, 2020 2:34 pm (IST)

Jyotiraditya Scindia Arrives at BJP Headquarters for Induction

Mar 11, 2020 2:33 pm (IST)
 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Arrives at Jaipur Airport |  Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot arrives at Jaipur Airport to welcome 95 MP Congress MLAs.

"Such opportunists should have left the party much earlier. Congress party gave him so much for 18 years. Mauka aane pe maukaparasti dikhai hai," Gehlot comments on Scindia's resignation from Congress. 

Mar 11, 2020 2:11 pm (IST)

Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves for Induction along with BJP leader Zafar Islam for party headquarters at ITO. He is expected to join the party in the presence of senior BJP leaders. 

Mar 11, 2020 2:04 pm (IST)

Banner of Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah erected in Bhind District of Madhya Pradesh. 

Mar 11, 2020 2:02 pm (IST)

Nameplate of Jyotiraditya Scindia was removed from Congress office in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal yesterday. 

Mar 11, 2020 1:58 pm (IST)

Digvijay Singh Blasts Jyotiraditya Scindia | "We are not keeping quiet. We are not sleeping, Scindia was offered the post of Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister but wanted his nominee, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said. Scindia could have been a Congress nominee to the Rajya Sabha but only Modi-Shah can give a Cabinet post to the 'over-ambitious' leader.

Mar 11, 2020 1:43 pm (IST)

13 out of 22 Rebel MLAs Not Leaving Congress, says Digvijay Singh|  Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh claimed that 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs who tendered resignations on Tuesday have assured 'they are not leaving Congress'. 

"Scindia was offered deputy CM post in MP, but he wanted his nominee; Kamal Nath refused to accept a 'chela'", Singh added. 

Mar 11, 2020 1:41 pm (IST)

Congress MLAs in an Indigo Flight to reach Jaipur, Rajasthan by 2 pm. 

Mar 11, 2020 1:25 pm (IST)

BJP Leader Zafar Islam Reaches Scindia's Residence | Bharatiya Janata Party leader Zafar Islam reaches former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia's residence in the national capital, a day after he resigned from the Congress party. Scindia is expected to join BJP today around 1:30 pm. 

Mar 11, 2020 1:06 pm (IST)

Congress MLAs to Reach Jaipur by 2 pm | Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs travelling from Bhopal will land in Jaipur, Rajasthan by 2 pm today via an Indigo flight. These MLAs have been shifted by the Congress to avoid further 'poaching'. 

Mar 11, 2020 1:03 pm (IST)

Update: Induction Delayed, Scindia to Join BJP Around 1:30 PM | Earlier, Scindia was expecetd to join the national party at around 12:30 pm but the induction has been postponed. 

Mar 11, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)

Supporters wait outside Scindia's residence in the national capital as he is expected to join BJP today. 

Mar 11, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)

No Threat to Maha Govt, MP Virus Won't Enter Here: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed confidence that the coalition government in Maharashtra is safe and the 'Madhya Pradesh virus' will not enter the western state.

Mar 11, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

Congress Workers Protesting Against BJP in Bengaluru, Detained | Congress party workers who were protesting against the BJP at Golfshire Resort have been detained by the Bengaluru police. Here, the Congress rebel MLAs who resigned from the Assembly yesterday, were holed up. 

Mar 11, 2020 11:54 am (IST)

Congress MLAs Boards Bus for Bhopal Airport | In order to avoid 'poaching', 92 Congress MLAs are headed to Jaipur, Rajasthan. The MLAs also include an independent member of Assembly, Surendra Singh Shera. 

Mar 11, 2020 11:49 am (IST)

Congress Sewa Dal Chief Withdraws Resignation, Attempts to Keep Flock Together|  Satyendra Yadav, State Unit Chief of Congress Sewa Dal, withdrew his resignation and urged his colleagues to stick together in tough times. 

Mar 11, 2020 11:37 am (IST)

Scindia's Exit Will Not Lead to Exodus, Says Kamal Nath's Son| "We are confident that Kamal Nath government will survive and don't think Scindia's exit will lead to an exodus but yes it is a setback," expresses Congress MP Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son. 

Mar 11, 2020 11:23 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence on MP Upheaval | In the first reaction on Madhya Pradesh political crisis and post-Scindia's resignation, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Hey PM, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices."

Mar 11, 2020 11:11 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Refuses to Comment on Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis 

Mar 11, 2020 11:06 am (IST)

Jyotiraditya Scindia to Join BJP Today at 12:30 PM| Former Congress strongman, Jyotiraditya Scindia will join Bharatiya Janata Party today at 12:30 PM in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda at party headquarters. 

Mar 11, 2020 10:56 am (IST)

New Twist in 'Resort Politics'| Ten Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs and two ministers of Kamal Nath-led Congress government are not ready to join BJP, sources said. They came to Bengaluru for Jyotiraditya Scindia and not for joining BJP, sources added. 

Mar 11, 2020 10:38 am (IST)

MP Home Minister Hopeful to Prove Numbers | " Congress is in a safe and strong position. Everybody is in touch with Chief Minister, everything will be alright soon and we will prove majority on the floor of the assembly and our government will continue till 2023,' MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan said. 

Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Be Named BJP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate
Scindia

The ruling party MLAs, who reached the Raja Bhoj Airport here in three buses around 12 noon, expressed confidence that the Kamal Nath-led state government will be able prove its majority.

They also said that 10 to 12 MLAs, out of those who resigned on Tuesday after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, will also support the party in the event of a floor test in the House.

"We are going to Jaipur with our MLAs. We will stay there together," state minister Sajjan Singh Verma, considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told reporters after the Congress MLAs reached the airport. Another minister Kamaleshwar Patel said they were confident that the Congress-led state government will prove its majority.

"We will prove our majority. We are going to Jaipur where we will sit together and discuss various issues. This is not happening for the first time. It happened earlier (also)," he said.

State minister Priyavrat Singh said all the party MLAs wanted to "relieve their tension" amid the ongoing political situation.

"So, we are going to Jaipur. We will prove our majority. We have 95 MLAs here (at the airport). Independent MLAs and BSP and SP legislators are also supporting," Singh said before the plane took off.

Asked about the 19 MLAs, who are loyal to Scindia and currently staying in Bengaluru, Singh said of them, 10 to 12 legislators would also support the Congress during the floor test as "they were misled".

He also claimed that Congress leaders are in touch with the MLAs staying in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned, in a major setback to the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.

The BJP on Tuesday night shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana, sources in the saffron party said. The Congress, whose tally before the rebellion was 114, has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some of them are now likely to switch sides to the BJP.

The BJP has 107 seats in the 230-member state Assembly, whose present strength is 228.

