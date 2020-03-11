Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Be Named BJP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate

Event Highlights
Amid the political crisis, a plane carrying 95 MLAs left for Jaipur after the ruling party decided to shift its legislators in a bid to keep its flock together. Those on board the special aircraft which took off from the Bhopal airport include 92 Congress MLAs and three independent legislators.
Vasundhara Raje Welcomes Nephew Scindia in BJP | "If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the nation first. I admire your strength of character and courage. It’s good to be on the same team," tweeted former CM Vasundhara Raje.
If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the #NationFirst.— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 11, 2020
Scindia Shares Stage With Senior BJP leaders | During induction, Scindia shared the stage with BJP President JP Nadda at the party headquarters in ITO.
#WATCH Live from Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in presence of BJP President JP Nadda https://t.co/xBIMuF4CKZ— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Arrives at Jaipur Airport | Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot arrives at Jaipur Airport to welcome 95 MP Congress MLAs.
"Such opportunists should have left the party much earlier. Congress party gave him so much for 18 years. Mauka aane pe maukaparasti dikhai hai," Gehlot comments on Scindia's resignation from Congress.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, at Jaipur Airport on #JyotiradityaMScindia: Such opportunists should have left the party much earlier. Congress party gave him so much for 18 years. Mauka aane pe maukaparasti dikhai hai. People will teach him a lesson. pic.twitter.com/OYGap8FYWH— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020
Banner of Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah erected in Bhind District of Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh: Posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah, put up in Bhind. pic.twitter.com/QstJLbQePg— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020
Digvijay Singh Blasts Jyotiraditya Scindia | "We are not keeping quiet. We are not sleeping, Scindia was offered the post of Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister but wanted his nominee, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said. Scindia could have been a Congress nominee to the Rajya Sabha but only Modi-Shah can give a Cabinet post to the 'over-ambitious' leader.
13 out of 22 Rebel MLAs Not Leaving Congress, says Digvijay Singh| Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh claimed that 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs who tendered resignations on Tuesday have assured 'they are not leaving Congress'.
"Scindia was offered deputy CM post in MP, but he wanted his nominee; Kamal Nath refused to accept a 'chela'", Singh added.
Congress MLAs Boards Bus for Bhopal Airport | In order to avoid 'poaching', 92 Congress MLAs are headed to Jaipur, Rajasthan. The MLAs also include an independent member of Assembly, Surendra Singh Shera.
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs leave for Bhopal airport. They will be flying to Jaipur shortly. pic.twitter.com/jXBfbGYDPO— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020
Congress Sewa Dal Chief Withdraws Resignation, Attempts to Keep Flock Together| Satyendra Yadav, State Unit Chief of Congress Sewa Dal, withdrew his resignation and urged his colleagues to stick together in tough times.
आपका आदेश और पार्टी हित को सर्वोपरि मानते हुए अपना त्यागपत्र वापस लेता हूँ , साथ ही अपने सभी साथियों से निवेदन करता हूँ कि संघर्ष के इस दौर मैं एकजुट होकर काम मैं लगे रहें । https://t.co/FyDb4xV4a4— Satyendra Yadav (@satyacong) March 10, 2020
Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence on MP Upheaval | In the first reaction on Madhya Pradesh political crisis and post-Scindia's resignation, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Hey PM, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices."
Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020
Rahul Gandhi Refuses to Comment on Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis
#WATCH Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refuses to answer question on Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the party. pic.twitter.com/oPHriKdLK0— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020
MP Home Minister Hopeful to Prove Numbers | " Congress is in a safe and strong position. Everybody is in touch with Chief Minister, everything will be alright soon and we will prove majority on the floor of the assembly and our government will continue till 2023,' MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan said.
The ruling party MLAs, who reached the Raja Bhoj Airport here in three buses around 12 noon, expressed confidence that the Kamal Nath-led state government will be able prove its majority.
They also said that 10 to 12 MLAs, out of those who resigned on Tuesday after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, will also support the party in the event of a floor test in the House.
"We are going to Jaipur with our MLAs. We will stay there together," state minister Sajjan Singh Verma, considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told reporters after the Congress MLAs reached the airport. Another minister Kamaleshwar Patel said they were confident that the Congress-led state government will prove its majority.
"We will prove our majority. We are going to Jaipur where we will sit together and discuss various issues. This is not happening for the first time. It happened earlier (also)," he said.
State minister Priyavrat Singh said all the party MLAs wanted to "relieve their tension" amid the ongoing political situation.
"So, we are going to Jaipur. We will prove our majority. We have 95 MLAs here (at the airport). Independent MLAs and BSP and SP legislators are also supporting," Singh said before the plane took off.
Asked about the 19 MLAs, who are loyal to Scindia and currently staying in Bengaluru, Singh said of them, 10 to 12 legislators would also support the Congress during the floor test as "they were misled".
He also claimed that Congress leaders are in touch with the MLAs staying in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned, in a major setback to the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.
The BJP on Tuesday night shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana, sources in the saffron party said. The Congress, whose tally before the rebellion was 114, has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some of them are now likely to switch sides to the BJP.
The BJP has 107 seats in the 230-member state Assembly, whose present strength is 228.
