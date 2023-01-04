CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » WATCH | Using Dynamites, Madhya Pradesh Govt Razes Hotel of BJP leader Accused of Murder
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Using Dynamites, Madhya Pradesh Govt Razes Hotel of BJP leader Accused of Murder

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 09:38 IST

Sagar, India

The hotel was razed to the ground using dynamites. (Pic: ANI)

The hotel was razed to the ground using dynamites. (Pic: ANI)

Jagdish Yadav, a resident of Koregaon was crushed to death by an SUV on December 22. The allegation was levelled against BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family members.

Madhya Pradesh District administration razed an illegal hotel of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar amid public outrage over Jagdish Yadav murder case. The entire razing was done using dynamites on Tuesday.

Gupta was accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22. A special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamites on Tuesday evening to demolish the hotel, reported news agency ANI.

The report claimed that Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Nayak and other senior officers were present during the demolition. The Hotel, Jairam Palace, of Mishri Chand Gupta was situated near Makaronia intersection in Sagar.

“In the safety view, traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection. People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished," said District Collector Deepak Arya, to the news agency

What Was The Case 

Jagdish Yadav, a resident of Koregaon was crushed to death by an SUV on December 22. The allegation was levelled against BJP leader Mishri

Chand Gupta and his family members.

Cops have registered a murder case against eight accused in this case. Out of these, five were arrested. Mishri Chand Gupta is still absconding. Yadav was the nephew of independent Councilor Kiran Yadav. Kiran Yadav defeated Mishri Chand Gupta’s wife Meena by 83 votes in the civic body polls.

It is alleged that Jagdish was murdered in this enmity. He was a resident of Koregaon in Makronia and worked at a dairy farm located at Makronia intersection.

(with inputs from ANI)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
first published:January 04, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated:January 04, 2023, 09:38 IST
