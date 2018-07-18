Madhya Pradesh HC Questions Govt's Decision to Grant Minister Status to 5 Seers

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a reply for the second time in less than four months from the state government on its decision to grant minister of state (MoS) status to five religious leaders.The High Court's Indore bench, while responding to a PIL, has asked the state government to furnish reply within two weeks.Earlier in April, petitioner Rambahadur Verma had approached the HC with the PIL challenging the decision to assign five saints with MoS status when a full-fledged cabinet is already in place.The court had then served a notice to one of the departments of the state government, which later emerged to be non-existent, following which the HC had instructed the petitioner to file a revised petition.The petitioner has claimed that while on an average every citizen has Rs 15,000 unpaid dues, on the contrary the saints in question are being given various allowances and perks, which are further burdening the state.The move had also invited scathing criticism from both Opposition Congress and ruling BJP.The five seers included Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who had recently committed suicide inside his Indore home. Maharaj was the only guru who had declined the offer of ministerial status.(Inputs from Arun Trivedi, News18 MP)