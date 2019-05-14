English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Lecturer Suspended for Predicting BJP's Victory in Lok Sabha Polls
Suspended on disciplinary grounds, Sanskrit lecturer Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar, had posted on social media last month that BJP will win nearly 300 seats and the NDA will form the government at the Centre.
Sanskrit professor Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar (Image: Facebook)
Bhopal: A Sanskrit lecturer of Vikram University in Ujjain was suspended by the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government for predicting a big victory for BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Suspended on disciplinary grounds, Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar had posted on social media last month that the BJP will win nearly 300 seats and the NDA will form the government at the Centre. “BJP 300 ke paas aur NDA 300 ke paar (BJP near 300 seats and NDA more than 300),” read his post, which was based on astrology.
Contending poll violation, the Higher Education Department of the state government recommended disciplinary action under MP Universities Act, 1973 against Musalgaonkar.
A Youth Congress worker named Babloo Khinchi had filed a written complaint with the district returning officer, in which he claimed that the prediction of results in favour of any party by a government employee amounts to violation of the Model Code of Conduct and therefore is punishable under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.
The professor has claimed that the prediction was a response to a query by one of his students and it was posted online without his knowledge. Defending himself, Musalgaonkar said that he had deleted the post and apologised for it as soon as it was brought to his notice. He also clarified that it did not imply his support for any party.
A show-cause notice was issued to the professor and the divisional commissioner directed the college to take action in the matter. Musalgaonkar has said that he will move the High Court against his suspension orders.
