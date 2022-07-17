Madhya Pradesh Mayoral Polls: Debutante AAP Wins Singrauli Seat, BJP Leading in Bhopal & Indore

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate, Rani Agrawal, has won from Singrauli in the Madhya Pradesh mayoral polls, voting for which is currently underway. The AAP has for the first time forayed into the civic polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as per the last update, mayoral candidates of the BJP were leading in Bhopal, Indore, Sagar and Chhindwara out of the 11 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh where polls were held recently, as per the early counting trend available on Sunday.

The counting of the votes was underway on Sunday for elections to 11 municipal corporations held in the state on July 6.

BJP candidates Malti Rai (Bhopal), Pushy Mitra Bhargava (Indore), Sangita Tiwari (Sagar) and Anand Dhurve (Chhindwara) were leading over their nearest rivals. In Indore, Bhargava was leading by a margin of more than 10,000 votes over his Congress rival and MLA Sanjay Shukla.

Counting is underway for 85 wards in Indore. Besides, the Congress’s mayoral candidates Shobha Sikarwar in Gwalior), Mahesh Parmar in Ujjain, Jagat Bhadur Singh in Jabalpur and Shahnaz Ismail Ansari in Burhanpur were leading over their BJP rivals.

In Singrauli, AAP’s Rani Agrawal won by leading over her nearest Congress rival Arvind Singh Chandel.

(With PTI inputs)

