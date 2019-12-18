Madhya Pradesh MLAs Adopt Resolution to Submit Details of Assets, Opposition Clamours for Law

Bhopal: Amid reservations from the opposition, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to declare assets details of all MLAs and their dependent family members with the Assembly secretariat.

Part of the Congress’ election manifesto, the resolution was moved by minister Govind Singh in the Assembly. However, it was labelled “toothless and clawless” by BJP legislators, who instead called for a law to keep corruption by public representatives in check.

The opposition also suggested to involve bureaucrats in the provision that requires submitting details of assets.

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang called the resolution a feeble provision, advising the government to bring in a legislation to make it more effective.

Leader of the opposition Gopal Bhargav was apprehensive and said, “With plenty of honesty, I would like to say there are very few politicians, businessmen and government servants who deposit cent per cent actual details of their properties.”

He also suggested stringent punishment for those who concealed or provided incorrect information about their material assets. He went on to suggest that a provision for life imprisonment should be made to ensure complete transparency.

Replying to the opposition, Govind Singh said that the state government had forwarded the proposal for a legislation but the Parliamentary Empowered Committee replied that no other state has formulated such a law so far.

Several other states, however, including UP, Bihar and Karnataka have in the past adopted similar resolutions.

The minister admitted that public representatives engage in money-minting once elected, but assured the opposition that the chief minister would be consulted on bringing a legislation for the issue.

Replying to the BJP’s repeated calls for a legislation, the minister hit back asking why the opposition had not introduced the law in the last 15 years. He further questioned why a similar legislation had not been enacted in the states governed by the party.

The resolution requires that the details of the lawmakers’ assets will be submitted in a prescribed format by June 30 every year, and that the data thus compiled will be published on the Assembly website as well.

