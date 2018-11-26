English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Netas Get Richer This Election Season as Re-contesting MLAs Record 71% Increase in Assets
The analysis shows that the average assets of re-contesting MLAs in 2013 was Rs 5.15 crores, and when compared to 2018 the average assets of re-contesting MLAs increased to Rs 8.79 crores.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: There has been a 71% increase in assets of the MLAs re-contesting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, shows the data compiled by Association Democratic Reforms, in their report titled 'Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018: Comparative Analysis of Assets of Re-contesting MLAs'.
Madhya Pradesh Election Watch (MPEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analyzed the affidavits of 167 out of 174 outgoing MLAs contesting again in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. There are seven re-contesting MLAs who have not been analyzed. This is because their affidavits were either badly scanned or the complete affidavits were not available on the Election Commission of India website.
The number of re-contesting MLAs analyzed in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections of 2018 is 167. Further, the analysis shows that the average assets of re-contesting MLAs in 2013 was Rs 5.15 crores, and when compared to 2018 the average assets of re-contesting MLAs increased to Rs 8.79 crores. This shows an average growth in assets of re-contesting MLAs from 2013 to 2018 to be Rs. 3.64 crores, an increase by 71%.
Some of the MLAs showed a jump in assets of almost 596%. While there are some who recorded a negative growth of -90%. Deepak Kailash Joshi, whose source of income is agriculture industries business salary and is representing Hatpipliya in state assembly recorded an increase of 596%. While Shivnarayan Singh recorded a negative growth of -90%.
Ashok Ishwardas Rohani whose source is 'Salary Housewife' and represents Jabalpur Cantt has shown no increase or decrease in her assets.
BSP leaders like Balvir Singh Dandotiya, with source of income from agriculture and contractor representing Morena Dimani showed a significant rise of 141%.
