Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: BJP to Seek Floor Test on March 16, Shivraj Chouhan to Meet Governor Tonight

"Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's chief whip in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Narottam Mishra told reporters.
Bhopal Civic Body Removes Scindia's Posters | Posters welcoming BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia have been removed by the city's municipal corporation after miscreants tore them last night. A day after joining BJP, Scindia is set to return to Bhopal today and a grand welcome has been planned for the former Congress leader, said sources.
Set to begin new innings, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Home Minister Amit Shah today. "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," Shah said.
Delhi: BJP leader #JyotiradityaMScindia meets Union Minister and party leader Amit Shah. Amit Shah says, "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh." pic.twitter.com/zfPibHrQNd— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020
Police Deployment Outside Prestige Golfshire Resort| As per the demand of 19 rebel MLAs who were staying at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru, force has been deployed for their security outside the resort. These 19 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs tendered their resignations on March 10.
Karnataka: Security outside Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru, where 19 #MadhyaPradesh Congress MLAs, who tendered their resignations on 10th March, are staying. pic.twitter.com/3Sq91h8p6B— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020
Resigned on Our Own, Not Under Duress, Claim Six Rebel MLAs | Out of 22 rebel MLAs who resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, six rebel ministers claimed that they have done so on their own accord and not under duress. In separate video messages that are doing rounds in social media, these ministers also dismissed claims that they were in touch with the Kamal Nath government.
The governor and the speaker have the resignations of 22 MLAs. Now it is up to them to take a call, he said. "This government has lost majority," senior BJP leader former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here.
The Congress has a wafer thin majority in the 228- member Assembly. Before the rebellion, its tally was 114. It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one from the SP, but some may now switch sides to the BJP.
If the resignations of the 22 MLAs are accepted, the strength of the Assembly will fall to 206.
The Congress, on its own, will then be left with 92 seats, while the BJP has 107 seats with the magic number for a majority being 104.
