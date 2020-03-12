Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: BJP to Seek Floor Test on March 16, Shivraj Chouhan to Meet Governor Tonight

Event Highlights BJP Delegation to Meet MP Governor Today

Scindia to Visit Madhya Pradesh Today



"Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's chief whip in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Narottam Mishra told reporters.

Read More Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday."Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's chief whip in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Narottam Mishra told reporters. Mar 12, 2020 1:24 pm (IST) Scindia Effect: Former Union Minister Sartaj Singh to Join BJP Mar 12, 2020 1:02 pm (IST) UPDATE | No floor test possible until Speaker decides the matter of resignations of 19 MLAs who have been held hostage by BJP and Congress. Mar 12, 2020 12:59 pm (IST) Congress Leader JP Dhanopia Reaches Jaipur Resort | After taking due permission to enter the premises, Congress leader JP Dhanopia reached the Tree House Resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan where the rebel Congress leaders are holed up. Mar 12, 2020 12:13 pm (IST) BJP Delegation Led By Shivraj to Meet MP Governor Today | As the Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon arrives in Bhopal today from his Holi vacation, a BJP delegation led by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to meet him. Mar 12, 2020 12:08 pm (IST) BJP Demands Numbers from MP Govt Before Budget Session | BJP sources told News18 that the Kamal Nath-led MP government must prove its numbers before the budget session begins on March 16. Mar 12, 2020 12:01 pm (IST) Bhopal Civic Body Removes Scindia's Posters | Posters welcoming BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia have been removed by the city's municipal corporation after miscreants tore them last night. A day after joining BJP, Scindia is set to return to Bhopal today and a grand welcome has been planned for the former Congress leader, said sources. Mar 12, 2020 11:41 am (IST) Set to begin new innings, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Home Minister Amit Shah today. "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," Shah said. Delhi: BJP leader #JyotiradityaMScindia meets Union Minister and party leader Amit Shah. Amit Shah says, "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh." pic.twitter.com/zfPibHrQNd — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020 Mar 12, 2020 11:39 am (IST) BJP Slams MP Govt Asks CM to Resign | Claiming that MP government has reduced to a minority, former BJP minister Bhupendra Singh, slammed Congress and asked incumbent CM Kamal Nath to resign. Mar 12, 2020 11:17 am (IST) Digvijay Singh Gets Rajya Sabha Ticket | Congress has fielded senior party leader Digvijay Singh as the Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, claim sources. Singh will file the nomination at 12:30 pm today. Mar 12, 2020 11:01 am (IST) Scindia Meets Rajnath Singh at His Residence | Set to begin new innings, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh at his residence in the national capital today. Mar 12, 2020 10:54 am (IST) Congress MLAs who were protected by the party from further 'poaching' are being entertained with Rajasthan folk dance form- Kalbeliya in Jaipur's Tree Resort. Mar 12, 2020 9:42 am (IST) BJP Posters Welcoming Scindia Torn in MP | BJP banners welcoming the former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia were torn by unidentified individuals last night. The banners were erected on the Polytechnic Road to welcome Scindia in Madhya Pradesh as a BJP candidate. Mar 12, 2020 8:58 am (IST) 'If Congress Doesn't Learn, Rajasthan Will Face Same Fate': Shiv Sena Attacks Cong | Congress ally in Maharashtra- Shiv Sena attacks the party on 'saffron Scindia'. The party stated if Congress doesn't learn, Rajasthan will face the same fate. Mar 12, 2020 8:22 am (IST) Police Deployment Outside Prestige Golfshire Resort| As per the demand of 19 rebel MLAs who were staying at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru, force has been deployed for their security outside the resort. These 19 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs tendered their resignations on March 10. Karnataka: Security outside Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru, where 19 #MadhyaPradesh Congress MLAs, who tendered their resignations on 10th March, are staying. pic.twitter.com/3Sq91h8p6B — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020 Mar 12, 2020 8:14 am (IST) 'Ghar Vapsi': Scindia to Visit Madhya Pradesh Today| Two days after triggering a political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to begin a new journey as BJP leader today. As per the schedule, Scindia will leave for Bhopal at 2 PM today. Mar 12, 2020 8:09 am (IST) Resigned on Our Own, Not Under Duress, Claim Six Rebel MLAs | Out of 22 rebel MLAs who resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, six rebel ministers claimed that they have done so on their own accord and not under duress. In separate video messages that are doing rounds in social media, these ministers also dismissed claims that they were in touch with the Kamal Nath government.

A file photo of MP chief minister Kamal Nath.



The governor and the speaker have the resignations of 22 MLAs. Now it is up to them to take a call, he said. "This government has lost majority," senior BJP leader former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here.



The Congress has a wafer thin majority in the 228- member Assembly. Before the rebellion, its tally was 114. It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one from the SP, but some may now switch sides to the BJP.



If the resignations of the 22 MLAs are accepted, the strength of the Assembly will fall to 206.



The Congress, on its own, will then be left with 92 seats, while the BJP has 107 seats with the magic number for a majority being 104.