BJP to Gauge Grassroots Connect Before Announcing Tickets for MP Elections

Following the high-level review of poll preparations by party chief Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to gauge the mood at ground level before announcing tickets to potential candidates.The BJP, sources claim, has finalised the names for two dozen constituencies. The drive for inviting the consensus would be carried out on October 16 and 17 at the district level, the responsibility of which would be assigned to two senior leaders for every district.The decision has been taken on the instructions of party president Amit Shah who reached Bhopal on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.Shah had a closed-door meeting with the Election Management Committee and top party leaders in which the senior leader assessed poll preparations and reviewed poll strategy. The survey reports of candidates and bio-data of various aspirants, including the one prepared by Election Campaign Committee chairman Narendra Singh Tomar, were also assessed during this discussion.Meanwhile, the visit ended up in disappointment for some ticket seekers who were trying to seek an audience with the party supremo. The party headquarters had been turned into a fortress and only a select few were allowed to enter the office to take part in the meeting.After the party office bearers left, Shah had lengthy discussions with party state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state head Rakesh Singh, party organisational general secretary Ramlal and others post midnight.On Monday, Shah had discussions with CM Chouhan once again and later visited RSS city headquarters for consultations.On Sunday, during a public meeting at Hoshangabad, the BJP chief sent out a stern message against nepotism saying leaders should not expect tickets for their family members. “The party understands the hard work of people like PM Narendra Modi who rendered selfless service of serving tea and workers like me who put up posters for the party.”Sources claim that the BJP president was forced to go public on this as over two dozen party senior leaders are exerting pressure on party organization for tickets for their kin. Shah, reportedly, ordered efficient co-ordination between the party workers and organization asking the party state unit to strengthen preparations post Dussehra. He also received feedback from various election committees.On Monday, Shah would also hold public meetings in Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions of Madhya Pradesh.