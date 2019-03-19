English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Polls: Congress Aims for the Stars, Trying to Get Salman Khan for Campaigning in Indore
The actor was born in Indore's Palasia area in 1965 and spent a part of his childhood in that city before moving to Mumbai.
File photo of Salman Khan. (Image: Reuters)
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress is trying to get Bollywood star Salman Khan to campaign for it in Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital Indore, a party leader said.
