Madhyamgram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

118. Madhyamgram (मध्यमग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Madhyamgram is part of 17. Barasat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,72,178 eligible electors, of which 1,37,388 were male, 1,34,787 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madhyamgram in 2021 is 981.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,39,765 eligible electors, of which 1,22,566 were male, 1,17,196 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,220 eligible electors, of which 1,03,017 were male, 94,194 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madhyamgram in 2016 was 224. In 2011, there were 158.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rathin Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Tapas Majumder of INC by a margin of 35,804 votes which was 17.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rathin Ghosh of TMC won in this seat defeating Ranjit Chowdhury of AIFB by a margin of 34,668 votes which was 19.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 118. Madhyamgram Assembly segment of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Madhyamgram are: Rathin Ghosh (TMC), Rajasree Rajbanshi (BJP), Himangshu Mondal (BSP), Biplab Dutta (SUCOIC), Biswajit Maity (RSMP), Saifuddin Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.96%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.75%, while it was 88.57% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 375 polling stations in 118. Madhyamgram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 248 polling stations.

EXTENT:

118. Madhyamgram constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Madhyamgram (M) 2. Chandipur Rohanda, Kemia Khamarpara GPs of CDB Barasat-II and 3. Ichhapur Nilganj, Paschim Khilkapur and Purba Khilkapur GPs of CDB Barasat-I. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Madhyamgram is 92 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madhyamgram is: 22°41’48.1"N 88°28’48.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Madhyamgram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam