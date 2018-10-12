English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madras HC Orders CBI Probe Into Corruption Allegations Against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti corruption wing had on October 9 submitted a report in the HC that its preliminary enquiry has found that no cognisable offence has been made out against the CM.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti corruption wing had on October 9 submitted a report in the HC that its preliminary enquiry has found that no cognisable offence has been made out against the CM.
Loading...
Chennai: Trouble seems to be mounting for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy as the Madras High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe on alleged corruption in award of contracts by State highways department.
The HC order came on a plea by the opposition DMK. Palaniswamy holds the highways portfolio.
The court asked the CBI to submit a preliminary report within three months and also directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti corruption wing (DVAC) to share details of the case with the probe agency within a week.
The DVAC had on October 9 submitted a report in the HC that its preliminary enquiry has found that no cognisable offence has been made out against the CM.
The DMK had initially moved the Madras HC seeking a direction to the DVAC to register a corruption case against EPS based on its complaint.
In its petition, the DMK said it had complained to the DVAC in June this year that multi-crore government highway contracts were given to Palaniswamy’s relatives but no probe was initiated.
The petitioner noted that the Income Tax department had conducted raids on properties of contractors in July this year, including those belonging to Nagarajan Seyyadurai, the managing director of SPK and CO Expressway Pvt Ltd, who is allegedly linked to the chief minister.
The department had recovered over Rs 170 crore of unaccounted cash and gold bullion worth over Rs 100 crore after a 36-hour IT raid on Seyyadurai’s properties.
The petitioner, DMK, later moved an additional plea seeking transfer of the probe to an independent investigating agency claiming that DVAC was techinically under the CM.
The HC order came on a plea by the opposition DMK. Palaniswamy holds the highways portfolio.
The court asked the CBI to submit a preliminary report within three months and also directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti corruption wing (DVAC) to share details of the case with the probe agency within a week.
The DVAC had on October 9 submitted a report in the HC that its preliminary enquiry has found that no cognisable offence has been made out against the CM.
The DMK had initially moved the Madras HC seeking a direction to the DVAC to register a corruption case against EPS based on its complaint.
In its petition, the DMK said it had complained to the DVAC in June this year that multi-crore government highway contracts were given to Palaniswamy’s relatives but no probe was initiated.
The petitioner noted that the Income Tax department had conducted raids on properties of contractors in July this year, including those belonging to Nagarajan Seyyadurai, the managing director of SPK and CO Expressway Pvt Ltd, who is allegedly linked to the chief minister.
The department had recovered over Rs 170 crore of unaccounted cash and gold bullion worth over Rs 100 crore after a 36-hour IT raid on Seyyadurai’s properties.
The petitioner, DMK, later moved an additional plea seeking transfer of the probe to an independent investigating agency claiming that DVAC was techinically under the CM.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...