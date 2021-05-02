Madurai Central Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

193. Madurai Central (मदुरै सेंट्रल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Madurai Central is part of 32. Madurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,41,796 eligible electors, of which 1,18,057 were male, 1,23,722 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madurai Central in 2021 is 1048.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,084 eligible electors, of which 1,14,451 were male, 1,18,625 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,579 eligible electors, of which 96,153 were male, 96,662 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madurai Central in 2016 was 310. In 2011, there were 241.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Palanivel Thiagarajan of DMK won in this seat by defeating Jeyabal M of AIADMK by a margin of 5,762 votes which was 3.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.55% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sundarrajan R of DMDK won in this seat defeating Syed Ghouse Basha S of DMK by a margin of 19,560 votes which was 13.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 52.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 193. Madurai Central Assembly segment of Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Madurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Madurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai Central are: Thavamani A (BSP), Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (DMK), Jothi Muthuramalingam N (AIADMK), Eswari M (MIPA), Sikkandar Batcha G S (SDPOI), Pandiammal J (NTK), Mani B (MNM), Rajakumar Naidu E V S (TTNP), Elangovan R (IND), Kremmer Suresh (IND), Krishnaprabbu M R (IND), Sathiyendran N (IND), Sivasankar S (IND), Rajasuriyaa K R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.03%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 65.21%, while it was 74.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 193. Madurai Central constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 239. In 2011 there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

193. Madurai Central constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Madurai South Taluk (Part) Madurai (M Corp.) Ward No.1, 21 to 38 and 40 to 42.. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Madurai Central is 9 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madurai Central is: 9°55’23.9"N 78°06’20.9"E.

