Madurai East Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

189. Madurai East (मदुरई पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Madurai East is part of 32. Madurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,28,990 eligible electors, of which 1,61,502 were male, 1,67,438 female and 50 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madurai East in 2021 is 1037.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,86,766 eligible electors, of which 1,41,692 were male, 1,45,043 female and 31 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,166 eligible electors, of which 1,16,564 were male, 1,16,497 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madurai East in 2016 was 384. In 2011, there were 270.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Moorthy P of DMK won in this seat by defeating P Pandi of AIADMK by a margin of 32,772 votes which was 15.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 50.66% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tamilarasan K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Moorthy P of DMK by a margin of 28,755 votes which was 15.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 189. Madurai East Assembly segment of Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Madurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Madurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai East are: Gopalakrishnan R (AIADMK), Moorthy P (DMK), Saravanan T (AMMK), Balamurugan A (PT), Prabaharan M (BDPA), Muthukrishnan I (MNM), Muthu Krishnan M (AMPK), Mustak Mohamed A K (TSPA), Raja P (MIPA), Latha J (NTK), Gandhi K (IND), Chandrasekaran V (IND), Dinesh G (IND), Palaniammal P (IND), Jeyakumar P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.87%, while it was 77.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 189. Madurai East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 302. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

189. Madurai East constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Madurai North Taluk (Part) Kadavur, Naickanpatti, Poyyakaraipatti, Manjampatti, Chatrapatti, Malaipatti, Poolampatti, Velichanatham, Chinnapatti, Kallandhiri, Mangulam, Meenakshipuram, Savalakkarayan, Velliyankundram, Appanthirupathi, Andaman, Mathur, Pilluseri, Porusupatti, Chettikulam, Periyapatti, Kavanur, Therkupethampatti, Kulamangalam, Karuvanur, Mandikulam, Paraipatti, Kollankulam, Kuruthur, Jothiapatti, Erukkalainattam, Usilampatti, Kodimangalam, Koolapandi, Veerapandi, Vadugapatti, Boothakudi, Veppangulam, Chettikulam, Maranavariendal, Illuppakudi, Thuyyaneri, Arumbanur, Ayilangudi, Iraniyam, Kannikudi, Alattur, Pechikulam, Vagaikulam, Melapanangadi, Keelapanangadi, Thiruppalai, Kadakkinaru, Pudupatti, Sembiyanendal, Kodikulam, Thamaraipatti, Poolampatti, Valaichikulam, Thirukanai, Perakkur, Podasapatti, Narasingam, Mangalagudi, Uthangudi, Ulaganeri, Tirumohur, Ilangiyendal, Chittakkur, Panaikulam, S.Nedungulam, Vellaikuppam, Varaganeri, Nattarmangalam, Rajakur, Mundanayagam, Mailangundu, Thindiyur, Thathangulam, Kalikappan, Pulangulam, Kathavanendal, Veerapanjan, Vilathur, Vallankulam, Idayapatti, Isalani, Thatchanendal, Karuppukkal, Varichiyur, Seegankulam, Andarkottaram, Ilamanur, Pottapanayur, Vellakundu, Parayankulam, Alavandan, Kunnathur, Kozhikudi, Kondapettan, Karuppapillaiendal, Sakkimangalam, Udangundu, Ovalur, Senkottai, Kalimangalam, Karseri, Sakkudi, Ananjiyur and Angadimangalam villages. Anaiyur (TP), Kannanendal (CT), Naganakulam (CT), Othakadai (CT) and Vandiyur (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Madurai East is 320 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madurai East is: 9°57’51.8"N 78°11’47.8"E.

