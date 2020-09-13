'Murder Of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Slogan': Akhilesh on Madurai Girl's Suicide Before NEET

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, saying the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET was the murder of the “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao” slogan. The 19-year-old Madurai girl and two other medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu had committed suicide on Saturday, prompting the opposition parties to demand the scrapping of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the exam scheduled for Sunday, saying the authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting it amid COVID-19.

Referring to the girl’s suicide, the SP chief in a tweet asked the BJP who was responsible for her “murder”. “The news of suicide by a medical aspirant in Madurai yesterday has shocked every family,” he said while paying tributes to the girl.

“Heartless BJP should tell who is responsible for this. This is a murder. Along with this, the slogan of ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao (teach daughter, save daughter) has also been murdered,” he said. Later in a statement, the former UP CM said the attitude of the BJP towards the youth has always been insensitive. “Because of the wrong policies of the BJP, UP is lagging behind. Both law and order and business have been hit. The youth are committing suicide,” he said. Yadav alleged that the BJP believes in its own political expansion and monopoly of power due to which development has been hit in Uttar Pradesh. A conspiracy is being hatched to slowly end schemes of public interest such as the 181 women helpline, which were implemented during the SP regime,” he said. The SP chief said it was the SP government which started the Metro service in Lucknow. “Even today, it is only confined to here (Lucknow). People in the constituencies of the prime minister and chief minister have not been able to see the Metro till today,” Akhilesh Yadav said. Rebutting the statement of Akhilesh Yadav, UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava said, their party is working to ensure development reaches the last man of society. During the SP regime, development was confined only to Saifai and the Saifai family. The motto of the BJP is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’, unlike the SP, which believed in appeasement of a few,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor