Madurai North Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

191. Madurai North (मदुरै उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Madurai North is part of 32. Madurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,424 eligible electors, of which 1,19,022 were male, 1,24,366 female and 36 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madurai North in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,129 eligible electors, of which 1,14,260 were male, 1,18,846 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,812 eligible electors, of which 97,350 were male, 98,309 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madurai North in 2016 was 364. In 2011, there were 293.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajan Chellappa, V.V. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Karthikeyan, V. of INC by a margin of 18,839 votes which was 12.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.64% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bose.A.K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Rajendran.K.S.K of INC by a margin of 46,400 votes which was 32.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 63.62% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 191. Madurai North Assembly segment of Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Madurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Madurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai North are: Saravanan P (BJP), Thalapathi G (DMK), Alagar M (MNM), Anbarasi S (NTK), Vasanthakumar S (ADK), Voltaire M J (SUCOIC), Jeyapal M (AMMK), Abubakkar Sithick J (IND), Raam Vishwakarma T (IND), Ismail D (IND), Kuppusamy N (IND), Kesavarajah J (IND), Sankarapandi P (IND), Theivammal K (IND), Natarajan R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.34%, while it was 73.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 191. Madurai North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 236. In 2011 there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

191. Madurai North constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Madurai South Taluk (Part) Madurai (M Corp.) Ward No.2 to 8, 11 to 15 and 17 to 20. Madurai North Taluk (Part) Melamadai (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Madurai North is 18 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madurai North is: 9°56’20.4"N 78°08’01.3"E.

