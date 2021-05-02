Madurai South Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

192. Madurai South (मदुरै दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Madurai South is part of 32. Madurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,30,053 eligible electors, of which 1,13,180 were male, 1,16,847 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madurai South in 2021 is 1032.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,349 eligible electors, of which 1,08,503 were male, 1,08,503 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,812 eligible electors, of which 89,523 were male, 89,213 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madurai South in 2016 was 126. In 2011, there were 97.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Saravanan .S.S. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Balachandran .M of DMK by a margin of 23,763 votes which was 16.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.75% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Annadurai R of CPIM won in this seat defeating Varadharajan S P of INC by a margin of 45,451 votes which was 33.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 61.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 192. Madurai South Assembly segment of Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Madurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Madurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai South are: Saravanan S S (AIADMK), Boominathan M (DMK), Abbas M (NTK), Eswaran G (MNM), Sadam Hussain K (MIPA), Bharathi Kannamma S (NGPP), Raajalingam Sha (AMMK), Umesh K R (IND), Saravanan R (IND), Ravichandran V C (IND), Rajkumar Alias Manikandan K (IND), Vengadachalapathy T S (IND), Jeya K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.8%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.85%, while it was 75.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 192. Madurai South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 213. In 2011 there were 168 polling stations.

EXTENT:

192. Madurai South constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Madurai South Taluk (Part) Madurai (M Corp.) Ward No.9, 10, 16, 39 and 43 to 59.. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Madurai South is 11 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madurai South is: 9°54’44.3"N 78°08’00.6"E.

