Madurai West Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

194. Madurai West (मदुरै पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Madurai West is part of 32. Madurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,06,952 eligible electors, of which 1,51,422 were male, 1,55,526 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madurai West in 2021 is 1027.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,80,863 eligible electors, of which 1,39,681 were male, 1,41,182 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,291 eligible electors, of which 1,08,413 were male, 1,06,010 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madurai West in 2016 was 435. In 2011, there were 355.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Raju K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Thalapathi G of DMK by a margin of 16,398 votes which was 8.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Raju K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Thalapathi G of DMK by a margin of 38,761 votes which was 24.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 59.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 194. Madurai West Assembly segment of Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Madurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Madurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai West are: Chinnammal C (DMK), Balachandran P (DMDK), Raju K (AIADMK), Karthikeyan R (ABHM), Sulthan Badusha J (AMGRDMK), Nagajothi K (TNIK), Muniyasamy V (MNM), Vetrikumaran C (NTK), Arasu Thiruvalavan K K (IND), Anbumanikandantamilsooriyan K (IND), Sulthan Basha K (IND), Sebasthiyan B (IND), Premkumar M (IND), Ramu N (IND), Venkatesan M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.12%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 65.61%, while it was 74.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 194. Madurai West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 276. In 2011 there were 209 polling stations.

EXTENT:

194. Madurai West constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Madurai North Taluk (Part) Koilpappakudi village. Paravai (TP) and Vilangudi (TP). Madurai South Taluk (Part) Kodimangalam, Melamathur, Keelamathur, Kilamathikattinan, Thuvariman, Achampattu, Erkudi, Sambakudi and Pudukulam villages. Madurai (M Corp.) Ward No. 60 to 72.. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Madurai West is 63 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madurai West is: 9°56’40.6"N 78°03’28.1"E.

