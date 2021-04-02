Madurantakam Candidate List: Key Contests in Madurantakam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Madurantakam Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Madurantakam seat is part of the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections S.Pugazhenthi of DMK won from this seat beating C.K.Thamizharasan of ADMK by a margin of 2,957 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections S. Kanitha of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Dr.K. Jayakumar of INC by a margin of 18,494 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kancheepuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Madurantakam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Maduranthakam constituency are: Maragatham Kumaravel of AIADMK, Mallai Sathya of MDMK, N. Moorthi of DMDK, Dinesh of MNM, Sumathi of NTK