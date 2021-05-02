Madurantakam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

35. Madurantakam (मदुरन्थकम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Madurantakam is part of 6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 39.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,685 eligible electors, of which 1,11,413 were male, 1,15,213 female and 59 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madurantakam in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,831 eligible electors, of which 1,07,141 were male, 1,11,667 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,482 eligible electors, of which 90,511 were male, 89,971 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madurantakam in 2016 was 39. In 2011, there were 39.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, S.Pugazhenthi of DMK won in this seat by defeating C.K.Thamizharasan of AIADMK by a margin of 2,957 votes which was 1.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S. Kanitha of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Dr.K. Jayakumar of INC by a margin of 18,494 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 35. Madurantakam Assembly segment of Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurantakam are: Sumitha P (NTK), Maragatham K (AIADMK), Kothandan A (DSMI), Sathya C E (DMK), Subash S (MMP), Moorthi N (DMDK), Dinesh K (MNM), Madhanraj M (BSP), Tamizhselvan S (IND), Ranjitham M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.65%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.36%, while it was 81.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 35. Madurantakam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 204 polling stations.

EXTENT:

35. Madurantakam constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Madurantakam Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Madurantakam is 759 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madurantakam is: 12°30’32.0"N 79°49’34.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Madurantakam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam