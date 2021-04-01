Maduravoyal Candidate List: Key Contests in Maduravoyal Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Maduravoyal Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Maduravoyal seat is part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Benjamin P of ADMK won from this seat beating Rajesh R of INC by a margin of 8,402 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Beem Rao. G of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Selvam K of PMK by a margin of 24,011 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Sriperumbudur Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Maduravoyal Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Maduravoyal constituency are: P. Benjamin of AIADMK, K K. Ganapathy of DMK, E. Lucky Murugan of AMMK, S. Padma Priya[16] of MNM, Ganesh Kumar of NTK