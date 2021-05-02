Maduravoyal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

7. Maduravoyal (मदुरावोयाल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Maduravoyal is part of 5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,52,061 eligible electors, of which 2,27,828 were male, 2,24,087 female and 146 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maduravoyal in 2021 is 984.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 4,02,205 eligible electors, of which 2,04,201 were male, 1,97,877 female and 127 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,69,487 eligible electors, of which 1,38,571 were male, 1,30,942 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maduravoyal in 2016 was 74. In 2011, there were 72.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Benjamin P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rajesh R of INC by a margin of 8,402 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.12% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Beem Rao. G of CPIM won in this seat defeating Selvam K of PMK by a margin of 24,011 votes which was 12.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.09% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 7. Maduravoyal Assembly segment of Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Maduravoyal are: Ganapathy K (DMK), Santhakumar Y (BSP), Benjamin P (AIADMK), Lavanya P (NCP), Ganeshkumar G (NTK), Shanmugam K (TNIK), Sumithra R (BDPA), Nevis Stella Mary B (AMAK), Padma Priya S (MNM), Muthuraman S (AMGRDMK), Lucky Murugan E (AMMK), Abarajithan R (IND), Amalraj S (IND), Arunkumar A (IND), Ganapathy R (IND), Selvakumar V (IND), Priya K (IND), Benjamin Moses S (IND), Murugan D (IND), Ravi C V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 61.84%, while it was 69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 7. Maduravoyal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 361. In 2011 there were 292 polling stations.

EXTENT:

7. Maduravoyal constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Ambattur Taluk (Part) Ayappakkam, Nolambur, Adayalampattu and Vanagaram villages. Ambattur (M) (Part) Ambattur (M) - Ward No. 35, 36 and 52. Nerkundram (CT), Maduravoyal (TP), Valasaravakkam (TP), Karambakkam (CT), Porur (TP) and Ramapuram (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Maduravoyal is 38 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maduravoyal is: 13°03’51.8"N 80°09’10.8"E.

