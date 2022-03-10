Maem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Maem seat in Goa. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Premendra Vishnu Shet (BJP), Santosh Kumar Sawant (GFP), Milind Tulshidas Pilgaonkar (IND), Shrikrishna Ravindra Parab (RGP), Sheela Sandeep Ghatwal (IND), Rajesh Tulshidas Kalangutkar (AAP), Deepkumar D. Mapari (IND), Rohan Vaman Sawaikar (IND), Pravin Zantye (MGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 84.33%, which is -4.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pravin Zantye of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.16 Maem (माएम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Maem is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,357 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,948 were male and 14,409 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maem in 2022 is: 1,033 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,097 eligible electors, of which 13,378 were male,13,719 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,080 eligible electors, of which 12,578 were male, 12,502 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maem in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Pravin Zantye of BJP won in this seat defeating Santosh Kumar Sawant of INC by a margin of 4,974 which was 20.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.56% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anant Shet of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pravin Zantye of IND by a margin of 5,719 votes which was 25.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 16 Maem Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Maem are: Premendra Vishnu Shet (BJP), Santosh Kumar Sawant (GFP), Milind Tulshidas Pilgaonkar (IND), Shrikrishna Ravindra Parab (RGP), Sheela Sandeep Ghatwal (IND), Rajesh Tulshidas Kalangutkar (AAP), Deepkumar D. Mapari (IND), Rohan Vaman Sawaikar (IND), Pravin Zantye (MGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.33%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.12%, while it was 89.58% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Maem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.16 Maem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 44. In 2012, there were 42 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.16 Maem comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Maulinguem (North), 2. Carapur, 3. Naroa 4. Piligao and 5. Mayem Saza in Bicholim Taluka; 1. Sirigao village of Sirigao Saza in Bicholim Taluka; Chorao Saza in Tiswadi Taluka.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Maem constituency, which are: Bicholim, Tivim, Porvorim, Aldona, St. Cruz, Cumbarjua, Sanquelim, Poriem, Proil. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

The total area covered by Maem is approximately 83 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maem is: 15°34’13.8"N 73°56’04.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maem results.

