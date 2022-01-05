'Mafia Under Protection of Power...': SP Shares Video of Wanted Strongman Dhananjay Singh Playing Cricket

A year has passed since the Ajit Singh murder case in Uttar Pradesh but the accused in the case, who is carrying a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, is roaming fearlessly. A video of the accused, former MP and strongman Dhananjay Singh, has surfaced online in which he can be seen inaugurating a cricket match. In the video, Dhananjay is also spotted trying his hand at batting.

Sharing the video on its official Twitter handle, the Samajwadi Party took a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The party tweeted in Hindi, “Carrying a cash reward of 25000 on his head, mafia Dhananjay Singh is enjoying the game under the nose of the police under the protection of power. Fark saaf hai (the difference is clear). The mafia associated with the chief minister is ‘playing’ cricket under the nose of the police under the protection of those in power. Bulldozers of the ‘double engine’ government do not know his address. The public is watching everything, the BJP will be wiped out in 2022.”

After the video surfaced, however, UP director general of police Mukul Goyal said police will look into the matter and action will be taken soon.

Former MP and strongman Dhananjay Singh is roaming about fearlessly in Jaunpur, but police are blind spectators. Sources said Dhananjay arrived in a convoy to inaugurate a cricket tournament in Kariyav village of Machhalishahar tehsil area, on Tuesday. Despite a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and being declared a fugitive, the UP police are unable to find him.

Former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also raised numerous questions on police action against the mafia in Jaunpur.

Last year on January 4, Ajit Singh was shot dead near Kathauta Chauraha at Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. Many accused were arrested in the case following which the name of Dhananjay surfaced. After this, police declared him a fugitive and announced a reward Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

