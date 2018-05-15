Magadi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate A Manjunath Wins

Live Status JD(S) A. Manjunath Won

Magadi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,23,193 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,598 are male, 1,10,520 female and 21 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.11 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,359 votes (8.44%) securing 44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.88%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,919 votes (17.3%) registering 52.75% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.8%.Check the table below for Magadi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting