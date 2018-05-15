GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Magadi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate A Manjunath Wins

Live election result of 182 Magadi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Magadi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:36 PM IST
Magadi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,23,193 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,598 are male, 1,10,520 female and 21 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.11 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%
Live Status JD(S) A. Manjunath Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)11949261.52%A. Manjunath
INC6806735.05%H.C. Balakrishna
BJP44102.27%M.C. Hanumantharaj
NOTA8390.43%Nota
IND6000.31%Murali. B
AIMEP2230.11%D.M. Madegowda
IND2170.11%Prashanth. M
IND1120.06%Naveenkumar
SP940.05%D. Shivakumar
IND910.05%M.G. Jayanandaswamy
IND730.04%Narasimhamurthy .H

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,359 votes (8.44%) securing 44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.88%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,919 votes (17.3%) registering 52.75% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.8%.

Check the table below for Magadi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
