Magathane Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मागाठणे): Prakash Rajaram Surve Of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

154. Magathane (मागाठणे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,73,013 eligible electors, of which 1,51,316 were male, 1,21,696 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 46 service voters had also registered to vote.

Magathane Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 18176 60.66% Prakash Rajaram Surve LEADING MNS 7763 25.91% Nayan Pradeep Kadam NCP 1748 5.83% Manishankar Singh Chauhan NOTA 692 2.31% Nota IND 484 1.62% Sadanand Prabhakar Mane BMKP 316 1.05% Manoj Vasant Bamne IND 302 1.01% Devendra Murlisingh Thakur BSP 238 0.79% Rajaram Bhiwrao Jadhav IND 142 0.47% Sunil Shreehari Mandave NP 101 0.34% Vijaykumar Suryaprasad Mishra

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,07,735 eligible electors, of which 1,72,913 were male, 1,34,822 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 46 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,69,399.

Magathane has an elector sex ratio of 804.25.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prakash Surve of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20385 votes which was 12.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.08% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Darekar Pravin Yashwant of MNS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 12985 votes which was 8.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 40% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 154. Magathane Assembly segment of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.71%, while it was 54.12 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.84%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 154. Magathane constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 276.

Extent: 154. Magathane constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1773, 1873 and Ward No. 1668 (Part) - E.B. No. 213 to 356, 482 to 501 and 519 to 525.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Magathane is: 19.22 72.8894.

