Magisterial Probe Ordered into Man's Death in Jammu's Bhaderwah, Curfew Continues For Fourth Day

Authorities Sunday ordered a time-bound magisterial probe into the death of a man in firing and subsequent violence here, which prompted the imposition of curfew in the communally-sensitive town.The curfew continued to remain in force without any relaxation for the fourth day on Sunday even as a total of seven persons involved in incidents of stone-pelting were arrested. The Army, which was called out following the violence, was withdrawn, officials said.The Doda district administration had earlier refuted reports that "cow vigilantism" was the reason behind the killing of Nayeem Shah and said some people were trying to give a communal colour to the incident to flare up the situation."A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the killing of Shah and subsequent stone-pelting episode. Sub-divisional Magistrate, Thathri, Mohammad Anwar Banday will conduct the inquiry and was asked to submit his report within seven days," Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Sagar Doifode told PTI.He said the officer is supposed to give a detailed report on the killing of Shah, reasons thereof and probable causes, besides the reason for stone-throwing and the perpetrators because the administration is of the idea that the stone throwing was well collaborated and needs a thorough investigation.Doifode said the situation in the curfew-bound areas is well under control and there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere."We are monitoring the situation and considering to relax curfew in a phased manner for a few hours later in the day," he said, adding that the mobile internet services, however, will remain suspended in the town till further orders though the services have been restored in the rest of the district.The official said the Army was withdrawn from the curfew-bound areas of the town, but the CRPF and police remained deployed in strength especially in the sensitive localities to maintain law and order.On Saturday, police constituted a five-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Raj Singh Gouria to probe the death of Shah at village Kachi Nalthi on Thursday.The SIT visited the site of the incident and also seized a 12-bore gun which is believed to have been used in the killing and sent it to FSL Jammu for examination.Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the killing so far and are being questioned, Gouria said, adding that seven more persons were arrested for their involvement in violent protests.The relatives of the deceased alleged that he was victim of cow vigilantism and was targeted as he was involved in cattle trade. However, the residents of Kachi Nalthi village told police that two to three persons were found moving under suspicious circumstances in the area which led to the firing.