Magrahat Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

141. Magrahat Purba (Magrahat East) (मगराहत पुरबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Magrahat Purba is part of 19. Joynagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,395 eligible electors, of which 1,23,700 were male, 1,18,693 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Magrahat Purba in 2021 is 960.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,019 eligible electors, of which 1,10,447 were male, 1,01,571 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,554 eligible electors, of which 93,649 were male, 83,905 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Magrahat Purba in 2016 was 63. In 2011, there were 42.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Namita Saha . of TMC won in this seat by defeating Chandan Saha of CPIM by a margin of 9,560 votes which was 5.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Namita Saha of TMC won in this seat defeating Chandan Saha of CPIM by a margin of 8,803 votes which was 5.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 141. Magrahat Purba Assembly segment of Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Magrahat Purba are: Chandan Kumar Naskar (BJP), Chandan Saha (CPIM), Namita Saha (TMC), Sanjay Mandal (SUCOIC), Biswajit Biswas (IND), Sudipta Sanfui (IND), Somnath Sarkar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.72%, while it was 85.27% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 141. Magrahat Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

Extent:

141. Magrahat Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Magrahat - II. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Magrahat Purba is 136 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Magrahat Purba is: 22°15’45.0"N 88°22’45.5"E.

