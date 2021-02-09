News18 Logo

Maha: 6 BJP Nagar Panchayat Members from Sindhudurg Join Shiv Sena

Image for representation. (Twitter/@ShivSena)

Image for representation. (Twitter/@ShivSena)

The nagar panchayat falls in the Kankavli Assembly seat represented by BJP's Nitesh Rane.

In a setback to the BJP, six of its members from the Vabhave-Vaibhavwadi nagar panchayat in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra's Konkan region on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here. The nagar panchayat falls in the Kankavli Assembly seat represented by BJP's Nitesh Rane.

The nagar panchayat has 17 members, all from the BJP, which now sees its rank depleted by six.


