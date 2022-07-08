Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday met new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and thanked him for replacing a “mafia CM”, a reference to his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, resigned as CM late last month following a revolt in the legislative wing of his party led by Shinde.

‘Met ‘Rikshawala’ CM @mieknathshinde at Mantralaya today alongwith @NeilSomaiya , expressed Best Wishes & Thanked him for replacing MAFIA CM,’ Somaiya tweeted.

Met 'Rikshawala' CM @mieknathshinde at Mantralaya today alongwith @NeilSomaiya , expressed Best Wishes & Thanked him for replacing MAFIA CM @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9qDRd6j3tZ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 7, 2022

The former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai met Shinde at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai after the latter officially assumed charge of his new post. His government is being supported by the BJP.

Shinde briefly worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane before making it big in politics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.