The war of words between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned filmy on Monday after the saffron party hit back at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s earlier remark, calling Union Minister Amit Shah “Mogambo", an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster Bollywood film ‘Mr India’.

Amit Shah had on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena had allotting it the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. Shah had lashed out at Thackeray and said the latter would now know on which side the truth was.

Thackeray had responded to the comments during a gathering on the same evening and sarcastically said ‘Mogambo khush hua’, a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

Centering its retort around the lead character’s ability to disappear, BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home."

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

Uddhav Thackeray has maintained that the poll panel’s decision to “hand over" Shiv Sena name and symbol (to CM Eknath Shinde) is “absolutely wrong." Addressing a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Thackeray said, “The Commission had asked us to submit affidavits and list of party workers. We filed lakhs of affidavits, spent lakhs of rupees to submit them. But the EC completely ignored the same while ruling on the party name and symbol."

The BJP plans to finish off Shiv Sena, he said. “Stealing our party name and symbol are part of a larger conspiracy," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

