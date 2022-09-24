Maha CM Shinde Releases District-wise List of Guardian Ministers, Fadnavis to Look After Several Vidarbha Areas

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde released the district-wise list of new guardian ministers on Saturday with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis shouldering the responsibility of several areas in Vidarbha. He will be the guardian minister of Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts and will also be the planning minister for these districts.

Here is the district-wise list of all guardian ministers:

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: Ahmednagar, Solapur

Sudhir Mungantiwar: Chandrapur, Gondia

Chandrakant Dada Patil: Pune

Vijay Kumar Gavit: Nandurbar

Girish Mahajan: Dhule, Latur and Nanded

Gulabrao Patil: Buldhana, Jalgaon

Dada Bhuse: Nashik

Sanjay Rathod: Yavatmal, Washim

Suresh Khade: Sangli

Sandipan Bhumre: Aurangabad

Uday Samant: Ratnagiri, Raigad

Tanaji Sawant: Parbhani, Osmanabad

Ravindra Chauhan: Palghar, Sindhudurg

Abdul Sattar: Hingoli

Deepak Kesarkar: Mumbai city, Kolhapur

Atul Save: Jalana, Beed

Shambhuraj Desai: Satara, Thane

Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Mumbai suburban

School education minister Deepak Kesarkar will be guardian minister of Mumbai city and Kolhapur, while the metropolis suburban district will be under the charge of tourism minister Mangalprabhat Lodha. According to the chief minister’s announcement, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be guardian minister of Ahmednagar and Solapur, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar of Chandrapur and Gondia, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil of Pune and tribal welfare minister Vijaykumar Gavit of Nandurbar.

Rural development minister Girish Mahajan will be guardian minister of Dhule, Latur and Nanded, water supply minister Gulabrao Patil will take care of Buldhana and Jalgaon, ports minister Dada Bhuse of Nashik and FDA minister Sanjay Rathod will handle Yavatmal and Washim. Cooperation minister Atul Save will handle Jalna and Beed, excise minister Sambhuraj Desai will take charge of Satara and Thane, labour minister Suresh Khade will be guardian minister of Sangli, EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre of Aurangabad, and health minister Tanaji Sawant of Parbhani and Osmanabad. PWD minister Ravindra Chavan will be guardian minister of Palghar and Sindhudurg, while agriculture minister Abdul Sattar will handle Hingoli.

There are 20 ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government, including the CM and his deputy while it can have a maximum of 43 ministers.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here