Maha CM Uddhav's Wife Rashmi Thackeray Moved to Hospital Days After Testing Covid Positive

Saamana editor and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has been shifted to a hospital days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

After complains of cough during isolation, she was moved to Sir HN Reliance Hospital. Her son and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tested positive for COVID-19, and Rashmi tested positive for the disease on March 22.

The chief minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run J J Hospital here on March 11.

“Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night. She has been quarantined at `Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister," an official had said.