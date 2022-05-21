Maha: 'CM Wants to Work with Someone Close to Dawood,' Says Fadnavis on Nawab Malik's 'Links with D-Gang'

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made a startling statement about his successor Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. After a PMLA court said NCP minister Nawab Malik was “directly and knowingly” involved with ‘D-Gang’ members, Fadnavis said the state government wanted to “save him”.

The leader of opposition in the legislative assembly said Malik’s association with ‘D-Company’ was now out in the open. He said the CM (Uddhav Thackeray) was saving him as he wanted to work with those close to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

“Nawab Malik’s relations with D-gang is now out in the open. Maharashtra government wants to save him; CM (Uddhav Thackeray) wants to work with someone who is closely associated with Dawood (Ibrahim),” Fadnavis said.

D-gang or D-Company is a term used for the Mumbai underworld organised crime syndicate founded and controlled by Ibrahim.

Earlier in the day, the PMLA court took cognisance of the ED chargesheet against Malik indicating that he was involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with ‘D-Company’ members to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla.

D-gang members late Hasina Parkar (sister of Dawood Ibrahim), Salim Patel and Sardar Khan have also been named in the chargesheet. The PMLA court noted that Malik was in “active connivance” with these D-gang members.

The court has issued process against the NCP minister and 1993 bomb blast accused Sardar Shahwali Khan, who has also been named in the case.

