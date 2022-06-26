Maha Crisis: Eknath Shinde Moves Supreme Court With 3 Requests, Here’s What They Are

As the Shiv Sena on Sunday said the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra was “not political, but legal”, the Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLA camp moved the Supreme Court.

According to sources, two members of the camp have filed the petition.

According to sources, the plea is currently in defect, hence, it would be cured by Monday and the matter would be mentioned before the vacation bench.

The Shinde camp has made three main prayers in their petition.

News18 gets details of what they are:

First, the petition filed by Shinde has challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and rejection of their no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker.

Second, the Shinde camp has asked the SC to direct the Dy Speaker not to take any action on the disqualification plea against them till the motion of removal of Dy Speaker is decided. They have also challenged the disqualification notices issued to the Shinde Camp

Third, they have also asked for direction to Maharashtra government to provide security to the family of the rebels.

‘ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES’

Meanwhile, Sena MP Arvind Sawant said a total of 16 rebel MLAs are facing disqualification notices on grounds of “anti-party activities”, said Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

“So far, we have been talking, but you were not getting authentic information. So, now we have an advocate from the Supreme Court to tell you what happened and how we (Shiv Sena) are right,” Sawant told mediapersons.

The MP further said the party was here to clarify its legal position and the status of proceedings against the 16 rebels. The SC lawyer present alongside Sawant said there were many judgments under which a legislator could be disqualified.

#BREAKING | #MaharashtraPolitics | Top sources tell CNN-News18 that there is a possible split in the Shinde camp. Many are not in favour of merging with the BJP.@mihirz with details. Join the broadcast with @shilparathnam pic.twitter.com/JlecAEGJrl — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 26, 2022

The Centre, meanwhile, extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials said. Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.

Meanwhile, the loyalists of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took out a two-wheeler rally in Mumbai and held protests in parts of Pune against the dissident leaders on Sunday. Sena workers and its local functionaries, led by the Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude, staged ‘jode maro’ (hit with footwear) protests at two places – outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud – and raised slogans against the rebels.

