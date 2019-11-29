Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Maha Deputy CM From NCP, Congress Gets Speaker Post': Ajit Pawar Reiterates Pact Between Alliance Partners

Ajit Pawar's statement followed reports that the Congress is now demanding deputy chief minister's post, and is ready to give up the Speaker's post to the NCP.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Maha Deputy CM From NCP, Congress Gets Speaker Post': Ajit Pawar Reiterates Pact Between Alliance Partners
NCP leader Ajit Pawar talks over the phone as he arrives at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that as per the agreement between constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, his party is supposed to get the post of deputy chief minister, while the Speaker would be from the Congress.

Pawar's statement followed reports that the Congress is now demanding deputy chief minister's post, and is ready to give up the Speaker's post to the NCP.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday alongwith two ministers each from the Sena, NCP and Congress.

"There is no question of NCP deciding candidate for the Speaker's post," Pawar told reporters here. The Speaker is likely to be elected on Saturday when the Thackeray government may face floor test.

"It was decided (in the meeting of top leaders of the three parties) that chief minister will be from Shiv Sena, deputy CM from NCP and Speaker's post will go to the Congress and deputy Speaker's post to the NCP," Ajit Pawar said.

To a question about cabinet expansion, set to take place after December 3, Pawar said chief minister Thackeray will take a call on it.

Sources in the Congress said that the party is now seeking deputy chief minister's post. "The party had earlier sought Speaker's post, and it was agreed on among three parties. But it is now seeking the deputy chief minister's post and is ready to give up Speaker's post to NCP," a Congress leader said.

Another Congress leader said the party was not averse to the idea of two deputy chief ministers (one from Congress and one from NCP). "The chief minister and his deputy/deputies are the face of the government. That is why Congress is seeking the post," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram