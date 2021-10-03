Maha: Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne to Contest Assembly Bypoll on BJP Ticket

Former Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne has decided to quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and said he would join BJP. The BJP has declared Sabne’s candidature for the upcoming assembly byelection to the Deglur seat in the Nanded district.

Sabne had represented Deglur and Mukhed constituencies in his previous three terms as an MLA. The candidature of Sabne for the October 30 Deglur bypoll was declared by BJP general secretary B L Santosh through a tweet on Sunday. Sabne, meanwhile, said the former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan enjoys a “monopoly" in the Nanded district. The Sena shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. Chavan is a cabinet minister. “I am going to join BJP tomorrow (October 4).

“I have no complaint against Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He gave me everything. I am fed up with the monopoly of Nanded guardian minister Ashok Chavan. Our party workers were beaten up in the Biloli police station," he alleged.

Speaking to a news channel, he alleged that Sena members in the district planning committee didn’t get any funds. “Ashok Chavan is trying to finish Shiv Sena in Nanded. I had told Sena leaders to keep Deglur seat with the Sena as I was the first runner-up in the 2019 assembly polls from that seat," Sabne Said.

The byelection for the Deglur-Biloli constituency was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar. Voting will take place on October 30. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2, an official said.

