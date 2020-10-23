Maha Govt Announces Rs 10k Cr Flood Relief Package, Additional Help Will be Given to Deceased's Kin and for Dead Cattle

After untimely heavy rains ravaged many parts of the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced a flood relief package of Rs 10,000 crore. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made this announcement after holding a high level meeting with his cabinet members. Farmers engaged in horticulture will receive additional help per hectare, the government has announced.

Of the announced relief package, Rs 2,635 crore will be spend on rebuilding of roads and bridges, Rs 300 crore will be spent on urban development, Rs 239 crore on supply of electricity, Rs 102 crore on water resources, Rs 1,000 crore on rural water supply and roads, and Rs 5,500 crores will be spent on farms and rebuilding of houses.

"There was very heavy rain in the state from the months of June to October due to which the farmers faced heavy losses. The government has decided to give this relief package to help farmers and to rebuild the infrastructure which was damaged due to excessive rains," a note issued by the Chief Minister's office stated.

Rs 10,000 help will be given per hectare, for up to 2 hectares of land (for dry land and irrigated land). For horticulture, Rs 25,000 per hectare will be given for up to 2 hectares. The government said that substantial help will be given to the families of the deceased and for dead cattle.

The state exchequer has barely any money available. Further, the Centre hasn't yet allotted Rs 38,000 crore, which it was supposed to give to Maharashtra. "At least three requests have been sent by the state government to the Centre. Yet, the central teams for reviewing flood and excessive rains have not yet visited us," an official said.

Cabinet ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Shankarrao Gadakh, Vijay Waddettiwar, Anil Parab were present for the meeting.