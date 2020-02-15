Maha Govt Had Sought Legal Opinion for Elgar Parishad SIT: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state Home department had written to the advocate general seeking legal opinion on whether an SIT can be formed or not for the case.
In this January 2, 2018 photo, policemen accompany Dalit protestors as they march against the violence in Bhima-Koregaon area of Pune, in Mumbai.
Pune: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the state government had sought legal opinion on the formation of a special investigation team to probe the Elgar Parishad case.
A court in Pune hearing the Elgar Parishad case had, one Friday, passed an order to transfer the case to a special NIA court in Mumbai.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the next day. Pune police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists and arrested nine activists.
Deshmukh said the state Home department had written to the advocate general seeking legal opinion on whether an SIT can be formed or not for the case.
Queried on whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had overruled NCP supremo Sharad Pawar by consenting to transfer of the Elgar Parishad to the NIA, Deshmukh said the CM had overruled him (Deshmukh), adding that "I can speak only abut me".
He denied that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was setting aside action taken against 'urban Naxals' by late RR Patil when he was home minister in an earlier Congress-NCP government.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif to Shake a Leg with Top 5 Contestants
- Canada's Bombardier Sells A220 to Airbus, Exits Commercial Aviation
- Amazon, Flipkart Challenge India's New Tax on Online Sellers
- Pep Guardiola Leaving? Fans Think So After Manchester City Get 2-season European Ban
- Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Books Doubles Final Spot With Partner Matthew Abden, To Face Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan