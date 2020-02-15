Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Maha Govt Had Sought Legal Opinion for Elgar Parishad SIT: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state Home department had written to the advocate general seeking legal opinion on whether an SIT can be formed or not for the case.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maha Govt Had Sought Legal Opinion for Elgar Parishad SIT: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
In this January 2, 2018 photo, policemen accompany Dalit protestors as they march against the violence in Bhima-Koregaon area of Pune, in Mumbai.

Pune: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the state government had sought legal opinion on the formation of a special investigation team to probe the Elgar Parishad case.

A court in Pune hearing the Elgar Parishad case had, one Friday, passed an order to transfer the case to a special NIA court in Mumbai.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the next day. Pune police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists and arrested nine activists.

Deshmukh said the state Home department had written to the advocate general seeking legal opinion on whether an SIT can be formed or not for the case.

Queried on whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had overruled NCP supremo Sharad Pawar by consenting to transfer of the Elgar Parishad to the NIA, Deshmukh said the CM had overruled him (Deshmukh), adding that "I can speak only abut me".

He denied that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was setting aside action taken against 'urban Naxals' by late RR Patil when he was home minister in an earlier Congress-NCP government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram