Maha Govt Orders Action Against 2 TV Scribes For 'False' Covid-19 News on State Minister's Daughter

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a "false" story that state minister Jitendra Awhad's daughter tested coronavirus positive at the time of return from Spain.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh said the code of conduct of not revealing the name of any coronavirus-infected patient was violated in the process.

He did not name the news channel concerned. On his part, state Housing Minister Awhad on Thursday



said Deshmukh asked him to register a case, but he has decided against it as he does not want to act out of vengeance.

Deshmukh said there are rules in the law regarding not revealing the names of girls, and what the channel did "deliberately and irresponsibly was quite serious".

It is wrong to broadcast "false and terrorising" news at a time when an atmosphere of fear is prevailing in the country due to the spread of coronavirus, he said.

"Hence, order has been issued to take action against the reporter and anchor of the news as per rules," Deshmukh tweeted late Wednesday night.

Awhad thanked Deshmukh for expressing concern and asking him to register a case.

"I think instead of vengeance I have decided to not register case against anybody. The channels do their job. Let people decide #ForgiveAndForget, Awhad tweeted.

A police official with whom Awhad interacted recently tested positive for coronavirus. Hence, as a precaution, the minister has quarantined himself. On Wednesday, Awhad said his test report has come out negative for coronavirus and he is fit and fine.

In another incident, two state BJP leaders from Maharashtra on Thursday sought action against Awhad for allegedly revealing the name of a journalist, who has tested coronavirus positive recently.

The two BJP leaders- former Lok Sabha member from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya, and sitting MLA from Ghatkopar Ram Kadam- sought to know from state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh what steps he plans to take against Awhad.

In a tweet, Somaiya said, "@AnilDeshmukhNCP in an interview clipping of @ibnlokmat I show/heard @Awhadspeaks took name of a journalist that 'the journalist is Corona positive'."