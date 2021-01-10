Maha Govt Reduces Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, Athawale's Security; Pawar Says He Too Okay With Less Cover

Mumbai: The security cover of prominent opposition leaders from Maharashtra, including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS leader Raj Thackeray and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, has been reduced by the Maharashtra government.

The decision comes after a review meeting which was held by the state government two days ago.

"This is an ongoing process. From time to time, we take review of the security cover provided to the VIPs. The last review meeting was held in the year 2019. Due to Covid-19 , we could not hold any meeting in 2020. There is threat perception to certain VIPs because of the positions they hold. Once they demit those offices, the threat perception changes," a senior government official responsible for the review, told CNN News18.

News18 has learnt that NCP chief Sharad Pawar dialled Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday and said he doesn’t need as much security either. The move come amid BJP's criticism against the government for downgrading security of prominent leaders. Sources told News18 that even Ajit Pawar didn't have any security cover when their party was not in power.

Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, had Z+ security cover. This included a bulletproof vehicle. Now the security cover has been downgraded to Y+, along with an escort. This means that the bullet proof vehicle will also be withdrawn. The security cover of Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, and daughter Divija, has also been downgraded from Y + to X.

Likewise, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray's security cover has been downgraded from Z to Y+ along with escort. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale security cover will be Y+ now. He was earlier provided Y+ and escort for security.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil and ex-chief minister Narayan Rane's security covers have also been withdrawn.

Other BJP leaders whose security covers have been withdrawn include Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, Prasad Lad, Ram Kadam, Madhav Bhandari, Shobha Fadnavis.

However, security covers of renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam and actor Shatrughan Sinha have been upgraded. While Nikam will get Z security now (he earlier had Y+with escort), Sinha will get Y + along with escort (he earlier had only Y+).

Who's Got Security Now?

BJP’s leader of opposition, Pravin Darekar, has now been given Y security cover. Deputy speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, has also been given Y cover.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar has been given X security cover. Yuva Sena Secretary and Aditya Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai has been given X security cover.