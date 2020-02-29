Take the pledge to vote

Maha Govt Will Ensure Muslims get 5% Education Quota, NCP Minister Reiterates After Sena’s Pushback

Nawab Malik said Maharashtra BJP leaders, led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, were trying to create confusion among people on reservations to the Muslim community but the Maha Vikas Aghadi will manage to dispel all doubts.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
Maha Govt Will Ensure Muslims get 5% Education Quota, NCP Minister Reiterates After Sena's Pushback
File photo of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik .

Thane: The Maharashtra government will ensure Muslims get five per cent reservation in educational institutions and the process will be carried out in accordance with the law, state Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said here on Saturday.

He said Maharashtra BJP leaders, led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, were trying to create confusion among people on reservations to the Muslim community but the Maha Vikas Aghadi will manage to dispel all doubts.

Malik, on Friday, had announced in the Legislative Council that the Uddhav Thackeray government had proposed to provide five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes, though his cabinet colleague and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had, hours later, said no such decision had been taken yet.

"We will implement reservations for Muslims after completing all legal requirements. It will be done without disturbing the quota kept for those from the SC, ST and OBC communities. The BJP is misguiding these communities by claiming Muslim reservation will reduce their share," Malik said.

The Congress-NCP DF government in the state had announced 5 per cent quota for Muslims in jobs and education in October, 2014, though the Bombay High Court scrapped reservations for the community in jobs but allowed it in education.

Malik alleged the previous BJP government under Fadnavis did not pursue reservations for Muslims in education despite this order. He was speaking to reporters at a job fair held by BNN College in Bhiwandi township here.

